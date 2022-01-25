It's always Delhi vs. Mumbai right? But it seems like Bengaluru has replaced Delhi this time. In today's episode of Twitter debates, we have people discussing the merits and the demerits of living in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

It all started with a few Bengaluru residents taking to Twitter to find flatmates while sharing some stunning pictures of the property.

Case in point, it started with this:

And this:

Now looking at these properties Mumbaikars were soon to point out how natural light or a terrace flight is a mere luxury for them. Not to mention Mumbai is an infamous city for high rents and shorter spaces to live in.

According to Mumbaikars on Twitter, the rent mentioned in these posts would not go far in the Maximum City. People from Mumbai were clearly amazed by these beautiful houses, and here's what they had to say:

4BHK for 70k. Reporting this tweet immediately. Highly offensive to us living in Bombay. And triggering as well. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) January 18, 2022

So is the rent for just the bed or the linens or what ? What about the rest of the items in the description.



Please send menu.



A concerned, Mumbaiite (who doesn’t live in Mumbai anymore) — Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) January 19, 2022

This post is making me cry. 😭

Living in Bombay: have to dry my clothes on a stand in the bedroom and my plants are in the living room, can hear construction and local train noise throughout the day. — DrAditiGaur (@AditiGaur89) January 18, 2022

That balcony alone is a premium flat in Bombay — Sreeram Ramachandran (@ticktockthought) January 21, 2022

Sitting at marine drive watching Sunset + living in cramped one bhk > Banglore — Markets&Metal (@MarketsMetal) January 18, 2022

Delhiites couldn't resist joining the 'Bangalore vs. Mumbai' debate on Twitter. According to them, Delhi is an affordable city to live in.

Since everyone is going nuts about Bangalore rents, let me say Delhi IS an affordable city.



NCR is even cheaper.

You can get a 3 BHK in 15K. — D (@SunshineOnRent) January 21, 2022

Since everyone has been talking bout Bangalore rents, i just wanted to say that I live in NCR in a 3 bedroom, 1 store, 4 bathroom, kitchen, dining, living with 4 balconies amounting to 2000 sq feet and my rent is 20k per month with a security deposit of 20k. Bye. — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz 🌼 (@altzina) January 21, 2022

Someone also tried to end this debate by posting this:

Mumbaikars be like: kya karu main mar jau?

