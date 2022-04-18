Recently, Twitter called out Akshay Kumar for endorsing the famous pan masala brand Vimal, and since then, Twitter is buzzing with memes. 

The brand, which goes by the tagline "bolo zubaan kesari", brought together three stars of Bollywood to endorse the pan masala. 

Twitter

Meanwhile, someone on Twitter feels this trio of Akshay, SRK & Ajay Devgn has completed the gutka cinematic universe, and Twittizens have a lot to say about it.

From comparing it to the marvel cinematic universe to suggesting other Bollywood celebs endorse the brand, Twitterati has shared their thoughts about it. 

Indeed, Vimal Elaichi has pulled off some casting coup by bringing the trio together, and we wait to see who's next. 

