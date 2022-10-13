There is no such thing as too much jugaad. This hack used by this bus driver is proof. A viral video shows the most ingenious idea a bus driver in Uttar Pradesh came up with when the wiper was not working.

In a widely shared video, a bus operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has a plastic water bottle fastened to the defunct windshield wiper. The video shows the driver controlling the wiper with a rope tied on the opposite side. The wiper operates with the water bottle as the driver tugs the rope from the driver’s seat.

Twitter user, Vipin Rathaur, tweeted about this bus. The video has gone viral on Twitter. The video has garnered more than 10K views. Some netizens were amused by the jugaad used by this UP bus driver , while others questioned the state of the buses run by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Here’s what they had to say.

Well, this is a matter of thinking and realising what facility we are getting after paying tax, is this a good service?

How painful it is for bus drivers, they are being provided with good buses and service so do we

We are not realising that we are getting nothing from government — Riyazuddin (@Riyazud67405532) October 12, 2022

Uttam technology for people of Uttam Pradesh. 😂



Don they also have to take an anti septic shot before boarding the bus? — Gumnaam is my naam (@chummathiri) October 13, 2022

Though this is called JugaD, credit ghouls be given to the out of the box thinking and the way it is executed – Creative minds deserve credits #OutOFTheBoxThinking #JugaD https://t.co/LGgtCziC25 — TheNewNormal (@ViraKarshan) October 13, 2022

Sad State of things in UP

Hats off to the Driver for the Jugaad https://t.co/JAxWyVswxN — Vijay (@KoVeIyer) October 12, 2022

After the video went viral, the authorities stepped up and fixed the windshield wiper. UPSRTC Meerut tweeted a video showing the operational wiper.

