Toxic workplaces are NOT a thing of the past, and for some reason we witness workplaces, and employers stooping to new lows, each day. The problematic treatment comes out in weird ways, which can be toxic positive or just plain toxic. A recent viral video not only proves that, but also shows concerning methods of employers getting their staff to be “productive”.

The video shows a person from the office security locking the front doors of the workplace, after being told to do so. Reportedly, he was asked to shut the exit so that employees wouldn’t leave without permission. The guard added that a senior (he mentions the name, Anurag) directed him to do that. The incident took place at Coding Ninjas, where the employees were literally locked in.

After the video started doing rounds on the internet, the company issued a statement on Twitter. They mentioned that it was DUE to a “regrettable action by an employee” and was rectified right after the video was shot. In the statement, the company also added that the founders apologized to all the employees. And while this official statement is something, it doesn’t seem enough.

Purposely locking employees inside office premises isn’t an avoidable incident. It’s concerning and toxic. However, the company hardly acknowledged the impact of this action. Most times, after a workplace is called out for such treatment, they talk about their ethics and how their actions were “unintentional”. But, that is too little, too late – given that such exploitation shouldn’t occur, at all.

In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee. (2/4) — Coding Ninjas (@CodingNinjasOff) June 3, 2023

Twitter is calling out the company for the incident, and their reaction to it.

No, you do not "regret" the action. You "regret" that you were caught! This is probably the only case that came to light. How much more has been going on behind the scenes? — Chayan Kumar Bora (@ChayanBora) June 5, 2023

Oh please do you really expect us to believe you? Startups like yours are cesspools of toxicity and exploitation — Rishav Badola (@16RiBa) June 7, 2023

Lesson 101: Whoever works for you in any capacity whatsoever, deserves basic human respect!



Money can't buy class, hence proved! https://t.co/4uW8lw240Y — Shivam Chaudhary (@shivamc1213) June 5, 2023

They are not even ashamed.



This inhumanity, safety violation is being called "inconvenience"



Laws should be there – such companies should get immediately shut down.

.https://t.co/lD3o5qEE7Z — IIM Nationalists (@IIMNationalists) June 4, 2023

The guy in charge should be fired. No excuses. Disciplinary action MUST be letting that employee go or your company will go bust. The company will be lucky to get out of this even when you do. — CryptoMaing (@CryptoMaing) June 4, 2023

How can this be a mistake when the instructions have come through an authority? 🤔 — Pratibha G {Pratsmusings} (@Myepica) June 6, 2023

It's puzzling that some organizations believe long hours benefit them, overlooking the importance of rest for productivity. Employees need adequate rest to work efficiently. Forcing them to stay and work is unacceptable. MANY organizations who treat their employees like this. — Vanshita verma (@Vanshita__verma) June 6, 2023

“We apologise that we got caught” — || R || J || (@the_work_of_art) June 5, 2023

Here’s the video that went viral:

Such incidents shouldn’t occur in the first place, and if (worst case scenario) they do, this is definitely not the way to deal with them.