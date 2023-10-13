The Israel-Palestine conflict that is going on in the Gaza Strip is nothing short of devastating and news reporters who are reporting from the ground are sharing heartbreaking stories.

Indian news channels are also reporting about the conflict but one Hindi news channel, in particular, took a very disgusting approach. The channel strapped its reporter on a paraglider and they tried to demonstrate how an air strike took place in Israel. The reporter went to Haryana’s Manesar and hopped on a paraglider to present the report.

You can't make this shit up



Aaj Tak reporter paraglides in Haryana to demonstrate ‘Hamas attack’ in Israel

https://t.co/gHe3z3UUT3 — Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 12, 2023

The text on the screen reads, “Khel ka ek upkaran kaise ban gaya atank ka hathiyar?“. Behind the reporter, you can see the professional steering the paraglider. With a selfie stick in hand that had their camera in place, the reporter delivered the news. On the other hand, multiple reports have stated that the videos that allegedly show Hamas militants paragliding into Israel are false.

People took to the internet to comment on how unethical and unnecessary this whole demonstration was. Here’s what they have to say.

India used to have news channels once upon a time — Pratik Panda (@_PratikPanda) October 12, 2023

Taking ground reporting to new heights. 🫡 — Hemant Gairola (@HemantGairola25) October 12, 2023

It screams TRP TRP!

While journalism is strangled to it's last breath! — Bhaskar (@bhaskar_8883) October 12, 2023

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK

Indian media and "news reporting" reaching the absolute depths of hell https://t.co/In9ZwNC9I0 — Chiru | DR3 (@dannyric_kshaw) October 12, 2023

I just want to know who is their target audience https://t.co/cJCpfZdEKt — . (@why__am_i_here_) October 12, 2023

Chandrayan mei bhi aise hi thaa..but sharam karo https://t.co/9TJeUhvrXE — Geeta (@surigeeta) October 12, 2023

no way https://t.co/WdgcKwtGdf — the dialectic daughter (@priyavprabhakar) October 12, 2023

Indian media just being crazy. https://t.co/Jijx4ZOdy9 — Vishnu Menon | 𝕏 The Social Subie (infrequent) (@Vis_subaru) October 13, 2023

In a bid to chase TRPs, Hindi news channels are reaching new lows with every report.