The last few days have been critical for the people of Delhi, given the city’s air quality. The air quality index hit nearly 500, which is the highest recorded value, exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommended healthy limit by 100 times.

This means that the situation is hazardous for the people in the capital. As a result, a number of residents are also complaining of physical health issues – like cough, cold, headache, watery and irritated eyes, and breathing problems.

Of course, people have different opinions on how to deal with the situation. Living in Delhi, however, has raised a number of concerns. The situation worsens each year due to different reasons, and the pollution in the city keeps getting worse. So, commuting to places or just following a routine gets tough.

People’s current reactions say a lot:

The time for finger-pointing is over. Let's focus on solutions and actions to improve #DelhiAirQuality. #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/6SpCfoyCDh — Kuldeep Sareen (@KuldeepSareen_) November 3, 2023

Pathetic condition of #pollution in #delhi & NCR and out elected members are busy doing pollution politics #DelhiAirPollution #Gurgaon. This is a slow killer, eyes burning, sore throat & troubled breathing, every year the scene stays the same, no action by anyone as always #noida pic.twitter.com/DD00D3ztZl — Sahaj R Kumar (@SahajRKumar) November 3, 2023

Happy that I left Delhi in 2020 for good but unfortunately most people can’t. The reality for most people in polluted cities is living & breathing toxic pollution everyday while continuing to pay taxes as law abiding citizens. This is unacceptable, & has to change #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/RXbH1DDbHp — 𝙱𝚛𝚒𝚔𝚎𝚜𝚑 (@Brikesh) November 3, 2023

Irony of Delhi's pollution crisis is that people are out running for their health while simultaneously losing years…as they run….for their health. #DelhiAirPollution — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 3, 2023

Moving to the mountains from Delhi 1.5 years ago has definitely added some days to my life. Thanks to fresh air! 😊#DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution #DelhiChokes pic.twitter.com/tuPWt1LCIO — Antarik Anwesan (@antarik) November 3, 2023

#DelhiAirQuality Air quality across Delhi deteriorates to Severe category as per Central Pollution Control Board. AQI in Lodhi Road area at 438, in Jahangirpuri at 491, in RK Puram area at 486 and around IGI Airport (T3) 473. @CPCB_OFFICIAL #DelhiNCR #DelhiAirPollution pic.twitter.com/OatlZYdRa5 — Swaragini Gupta (@_SwaraGupta) November 3, 2023

#DelhiAirPollution I don't know what is the reason but I have never experienced anything like this before in Delhi😏 By this time there should be winter fog, but all we can experience is dust and pollution.Delhi's winter which used to last for 6 months has not even started yet. pic.twitter.com/aXLVyIawtE — Sonia Lamba 🇮🇳 (@SoniaLRana) November 3, 2023

While some measures are being taken, residents are waiting for authorities to take proper responsibility.