Last Friday saw PM Narendra Modi inaugurating India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as ‘Atal Setu‘. The bridge, dubbed engineering and architectural marvel, connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and promises to significantly reduce the commuting duration between the two cities.

Officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, it is 21.8-kilometre-long and 27-metre-wide, with 6 lanes and about 16.5 km length over the sea and the remaining 5.5 km stretch on the land. It’s approximately made at a cost of more than ₹17,840 crores, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Delighted to inaugurate Atal Setu, a significant step forward in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. This bridge promises to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, making daily commutes smoother. pic.twitter.com/B77PSiGhMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

Well, reportedly, the bridge dramatically reduces the Mumbai to Navi Mumbai travel time from 2 hours to barely 20 minutes. However, it is fairly expensive. The one-way toll charge is ₹250 per car, and it allows a speed limit of 100 KMPH for four-wheelers. Additionally, entry is prohibited for motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, and tractors, among others.

India Today

While it’s a ‘no-stopping’ bridge, videos of a bunch of people parking their cars, enjoying the view, clicking selfies, littering, and sightseeing have emerged on social media. It could endanger lives, but guess capturing aesthetics is more important.

Also, funnily enough, Google Maps hasn’t even begun to acknowledge the bridge as of now…

Google maps was like…abbe…aage bridge nahin hai :))#AtalSetu pic.twitter.com/ueNDgOxtXB — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) January 13, 2024

But it’s already become a picnic spot. Here’s how people are reacting –

People be like itna toll dia hai Aaj to yahin tent lagega aur camping hogi 😂😂 https://t.co/yWLbWJkpJi — ཨ་ཡུ་ཤིས་། (@Cusp0fCarabelli) January 14, 2024

Zero civic sense, Atal Setu is not an picnic spot nor a Selfie Point.



It’s dangerous to life to stop cars haphazardly on expressway.



“Rich” people doing this.



Police flying squad should impound stopped cars & put 50,000 rs cost.pic.twitter.com/EhvIf8FO3V — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) January 14, 2024

World-class infra dedo fir bhi harkatein kuch badalti nahi he hamari https://t.co/yQSEQauFYT — आलं लसूण Wenger (@AagauAniruddh) January 13, 2024

MHTL #AtalSetu has become a picnic spot.



Do we really deserve such infrastructure when we don’t have basic civic sense?



Guys, this is not a picnic spot or a park.

Get a grip of your lives and get off the strip.



Selfies, littering etc has become a norm for us Indians. pic.twitter.com/mIw5JOKqq2 — विष्णु सिंह (@_EkBharatiya_) January 14, 2024

#AtalSetu . Only a day has passed since the inauguration people have started treating it as a tourist spot rather a picnic spot in spite of knowing that there is no stopping on this bridge

One can buy expensive cars clothes fuel & many other things but what about COMMON SENSE pic.twitter.com/GbXV4rSOad — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) January 14, 2024

Car peeps : People don’t know how to walk and cycle on roads. They are uneducated.



Le car peeps on #AtalSetu 😋 : pic.twitter.com/WZc3NBNaji — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) January 14, 2024

Koi iska drone shot lo yaar https://t.co/SyW5WyTRhg — Khushverse (@khushverse) January 13, 2024

According to a report by The Indian Express, around 264 motorists were penalised on Day 2 for halting their vehicles on Atal Setu. The joint commissioner of Mumbai traffic police, Pravin Padwal, noted that strict action will be taken on stopping vehicles, including charges under the Indian Penal Code.

“We appeal to motorists to not stop vehicles and get down on Atal Setu. By doing so, people are not just endangering their own lives, but also of other motorists. We have informed MMRDA to put up ‘no stopping’, ‘no halting’ boards on the bridge”, Padwal said, reported TIE.

Guess people are people, and sometimes they lose their minds! It seems like there’s a pattern here. We seek the best, yet we struggle to maintain one. We want faster commuting, but not without littering and endangering others to click the perfect selfie. We have issues following the basic rules and decorum, but think of packing our bags and travelling in masses to Lakshadweep without realising the island has a vulnerable ecosystem and cannot really accommodate an enormous number of tourists as of now.