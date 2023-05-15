The desi cab drivers have been garnering attention with their savage messages and rib-tickling responses to the riders for quite some time now.

However, a recent conversation between a cab driver and a rider is both, heartwarming and hilarious, at the same time.

Credits: Pexels

Monark Moolchandani, a social media user, took to his account and shared how he booked a cab and the driver informed him that he was eating a samosa and will come in the next five minutes.

However, it was his next line that shocked the rider.

“Aap bhi khaaoge to ek le aaun?”

Credits: Twitter

Now that’s what true desi-ness sounds like. And, here are some hilarious replies from the netizens, that are too hard to miss:

Did you have the samosa tho? — Tanmay (@panipuriseller) May 14, 2023

Gurgaon is wild. UberMoto guy asked me to ride the bike once, because he had to get on an important call. I took the wheel for 5-10 minutes, until we swapped again lol. — 🤠 Rohit (@krrohitch) May 14, 2023

Nothing unites more than food — Rish Agarwal (@rish404) May 14, 2023

Looks like Gurgaon cabbies not only provide transportation but also satisfy your hunger pangs on the go!



They truly deserve the title of "Food and Ride" providers. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) May 15, 2023

dilli NCR ki baat hi alag hai.. — Ashish (@themadnawat) May 14, 2023

I can vouch for samosa thing but "got it instantly" , how did this happen?? — Siddharth S Dwivedi (@SiddharthSDwiv1) May 15, 2023

Peak Gurgaon. 😂 — Rachit Vats (@OptimusPrimerv) May 14, 2023

Gurgaon me aesa bhi hota hai? Main to aadhe time ye confirm karti rehti hu “Bhaiya aap aa rahe ho na?” 😭 — Anu (@Escapeplace__) May 14, 2023

That sweet gesture of asking if he can buy one for you is absolutely heart warming. Kudos to such human beings 👏 — Sagar 🇮🇳 Jai Hind (@sagaristic) May 15, 2023

I cant believe the “got it instantly” part of the story in Gurgaon 🙄 — Jayati (@jayati_03) May 14, 2023

Now, we are craving a samosa!