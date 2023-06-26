From our strong emotions towards momos and making everyone our bhai to our obsession with jugaads, we dilliwaalas are quite serious about ‘our things’. However, this dilliwaala took things to another level and now holds a world record!

Credits: Twitter

Shashank Manu, a freelance researcher, registered a world record under his name for traveling to all 286 metro stations within a duration of 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Credits: Twitter

To create this record, he kick-started his journey at 5 am from the blue line and finished at 8:30 pm at the green line. He bought a one-day tourist card that permits unlimited rides.

He also clicked photographs at each metro station and even got them verified by fellow passengers, who signed them as ‘independent witnesses’. He also made an uncut video of the entire attempt, without any pause.

Credits: Railway Technology

While he did this attempt in 2021, he couldn’t get the recognition then due to confusion and received it in 2023.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, he revealed that he thought of this idea during the COVID pandemic and made the attempt when the metro services resumed, post-lockdown.

Credits: HT

We can’t travel to 5 stations and this man created a frickin’ world record!