Over the last few years Delhi’s air quality has been a bit of a topic of discussion, and that’s because it has been really bad. But recently, Commission for Air Quality Management said that Delhi has recorded the cleanest air quality between January to April in the last seven years (except for 2020, when Covid-induced lockdowns took place).

So, along with great weather, it seems Delhiites have been blessed with cleaner air as well. The number of poor to severe air quality days from January to April (2023) has decreased by 37.03%. And according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), these 4 months also saw 52 days of good to moderate air quality.

The universe’s way of telling us to go play outside.