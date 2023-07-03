Elon Musk and his man-child shenanigans are back. From buying the micro-blogging website to changing the website’s iconic bird logo, the chairman has been garnering news for all weird reasons.
And now, he has limited the tweets that users can view each day!
As per the ‘temporary limits’ announcement, verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts each day.
However, unverified accounts can read about 600 posts each day and new unverified accounts, on the other hand, can read 300 each day.
The users couldn’t digest this information and churned out several rib-tickling memes. Take a look:
Well, it’s just Elon Musk and his occasional announcements!
