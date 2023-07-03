Elon Musk and his man-child shenanigans are back. From buying the micro-blogging website to changing the website’s iconic bird logo, the chairman has been garnering news for all weird reasons.

And now, he has limited the tweets that users can view each day!

The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside.



I’m doing a good deed for the world here.



Also, that’s another view you just used. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

As per the ‘temporary limits’ announcement, verified accounts are now limited to reading 6,000 posts each day.

However, unverified accounts can read about 600 posts each day and new unverified accounts, on the other hand, can read 300 each day.

The users couldn’t digest this information and churned out several rib-tickling memes. Take a look:

Non verified accounts @elonmusk humara twitter addiction hatane k liye help krr rahe h 🥺😭 how sweet!!!? https://t.co/tuHaBEmtCc pic.twitter.com/uJl6pWjl5e — Richa j. 🦋 (@BarethRicha) July 2, 2023

wtf Elon get off twitter pic.twitter.com/pjW12ZkSpJ — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 1, 2023

200 posts in the morning

200 in the afternoon

200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

Twitter khulne ke timings bhi laga do.



For verified accounts:



8am – 11am

5pm – 9pm



Fir non-verified accounts:



9am -10am

6pm – 8pm https://t.co/LF7RxGx17H — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 2, 2023

Well, it’s just Elon Musk and his occasional announcements!