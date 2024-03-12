Even if you do not wish to know about it, there’s just too much about the Elvish Yadav controversy out there. So much so, that you involuntarily know about it – or at least the fact that something is not right. Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is facing accusations of assaulting another YouTuber Sagar Thakur, or Maxtern.

That’s not it, though – given that a lot has happened since then. Maxtern took to X (or Twitter) to share his side of the story. In the video that he shared, he said, “Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the.”

In the FIR that was filed, Maxtern mentioned – “I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was going to be a verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language.”

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Following the complaint, Elvish Yadav was charged under sections 147, 149, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Gurugram’s Sector-53 Police Station. Elvish Yadav then went on to share a clarification video where he said that the incident was pre-planned by Sagar with hidden cameras and mikes.

“He even had a mike at his chest when he was hit in the video. It was planned from before, and how we can use him like this.”

A redditor recently shared a video where Elvish’s supporters were allegedly gathered near his home. There may be too many sides to the story, but that’s not it. If we talk about the incident, we must focus on the fact that ethics often go forgotten in such scenarios. It’s also normal for fans to turn a blind eye to things when there are emotions involved. That said, nothing justifies the behaviour.

After the series of events, Elvish Yadav posted a picture with Sagar Thakur with a caption: “Ek ghar mein bartan hote hain, bajenge toh sahi.” So apparently, the supposed fight is resolved.

This, again, raises the point that we need to see our favourite celebrities as people who are flawed. And so, it’s normal to question their actions every once in a while.