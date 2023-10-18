The Israel-Hamas conflict has rendered thousands homeless and has led to the loss of many innocent lives. The Gaza Strip, which is bordered by Egypt and Israel, is close to a total collapse. The territory is completely sealed by Israel which means that supplies cannot enter. Residents, doctors, and humanitarian groups are pleading for aid that remains stationed at the borders.
Recently, evacuation orders were passed that asked Gaza residents to evacuate the northern area. The doctors in Gaza refused to leave the hospital. Most victims in Gaza are children and if these doctors vacate the area that would mean putting wounded children and newborn infants at risk. Speaking to The New York Times Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from the Kamal Edwan Hospital said, “If you want to kill us, kill us while we continue working here. Transferring the children from this place means handing them a death sentence”. The hospital is the only place in North Gaza with an intensive care unit.
As reported by AP News, people in Gaza are pleading for water, food and fuel for dying generators. Hospitals are close to losing electricity. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya added, “These children are attached to ventilators. They are completely dependent on them, it is impossible to move them.” The doctors need time to evacuate the patients and sadly no nursery in Gaza is empty.
People have taken to social media to talk about it. Here’s what they had to say.
The situation in Gaza is extremely distressing.