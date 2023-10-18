The Israel-Hamas conflict has rendered thousands homeless and has led to the loss of many innocent lives. The Gaza Strip, which is bordered by Egypt and Israel, is close to a total collapse. The territory is completely sealed by Israel which means that supplies cannot enter. Residents, doctors, and humanitarian groups are pleading for aid that remains stationed at the borders.

As the @UN’s agency responsible for public health, @WHO strongly condemns #Israel's repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2000 inpatients in northern #Gaza.https://t.co/x7hwDewjrV pic.twitter.com/l9pxPjW9Ba — WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (@WHOEMRO) October 14, 2023

Recently, evacuation orders were passed that asked Gaza residents to evacuate the northern area. The doctors in Gaza refused to leave the hospital. Most victims in Gaza are children and if these doctors vacate the area that would mean putting wounded children and newborn infants at risk. Speaking to The New York Times Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from the Kamal Edwan Hospital said, “If you want to kill us, kill us while we continue working here. Transferring the children from this place means handing them a death sentence”. The hospital is the only place in North Gaza with an intensive care unit.

As reported by AP News, people in Gaza are pleading for water, food and fuel for dying generators. Hospitals are close to losing electricity. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya added, “These children are attached to ventilators. They are completely dependent on them, it is impossible to move them.” The doctors need time to evacuate the patients and sadly no nursery in Gaza is empty.

People have taken to social media to talk about it. Here’s what they had to say.

You do realize how fucked up is everything when there is a part of the world agreeing with killing babies?

Today I feel there is no enough kindness in the world, dissapointed for all of those organizations that should be doing something for these kids, and sad, I am really sad. https://t.co/KABB1j6wog — Mai🦋✨ #Caution5 ⚠️ (@uruguayanlamb) October 18, 2023

i dont get it why would you messing up with the hospitals and its staffs? 😥 https://t.co/VPiRnto2WO — jisoo pr manager 🇵🇸 (@choconotchwe) October 17, 2023

There are no braver people in the world than the medical staff of Gaza! https://t.co/E6zlL2OHGV — Navid Hedayati 🌹 (@NavidHedayati) October 17, 2023

The dedication, courage and compassion 💟 https://t.co/i11m1L56As — 🩵 𝓛𝔂𝓷 🩵 (@dayangnurjazlyn) October 18, 2023

This makes me so sad. Poor little things don’t even know they’re here right now and this is what’s happening around them. 💔 https://t.co/sJdNuDix4j — BajanBadness🇧🇧🇬🇾 (@nochattings_) October 17, 2023

How sick do you have to be to ask a hospital anywhere in the world to evacuate when you have BABIES on life support there, let alone in a country with no support, no funds, borderline no electricity water fuel and YOU’RE the ones who put these children in the hospital?!?!!? https://t.co/kziUWJVjMy — Abdullah (@abdullxhk13) October 17, 2023

The situation in Gaza is extremely distressing.