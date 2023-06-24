“Ab toh shaadi karlo, kitna aur wait karna hain?”

To be honest, we have heard our mothers and relatives asking this question to us or our elder siblings, right? However, can someone imagine a politician giving this advice to his fellow politician during a press conference?

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav advised Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi to tie the knot soon while addressing a joint press conference, last evening.

Credits: Twitter

The chief jokingly told the leader that he should listen and get married as he still has time right now.

“Shaadi kar lena chahiye tha aur abhi bhi samay hain, beeta nahin hain, shaadi kare. Shaadi kariye aur baat maniye.”

Credits: Twitter

Rahul Gandhi cuts him in between and tells him now that he said it, he would think about it, with a smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aapne keh diya toh hojaayega.”

Credits: Twitter

Lalu Prasad Yadav concludes by saying that his mother complains that he doesn’t listen to her and has asked for his help.

“Haan, ab pakka karna padega. Aapki mummy bolti hain ki humari baat nahin maanta hain, shaadi karwayein aap.“

Credits: Twitter

Here’s how the internet reacted to this fun banter:

There should be fun, light hearted ness, social camaraderie in every profession even among adversaries. Politics doesn’t need to be this grim, dark, angry always. — Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) June 23, 2023

This is Called True love and respect for each and other! — CongRishi (@MrIndian15) June 23, 2023

I really enjoyed his speeches, nowadays humour & satire has been a chapter of history from politician's speeches — Japneet Singh (@Japneet54230667) June 23, 2023

Aaj bhi lalu ji me wahi swag aur humour hai.



😍😍😎😎😍😍 — Deepak Yadav 🇮🇳 (@imdkIndian) June 23, 2023

Politics apni jagah hai … but the statement made by Lalu ji at the end was a great moment. — Alok Raghuwanshi | Analyzing Core SEO Data (@araghuwanshi6) June 23, 2023

Lalu ji 👏🤣 — Deepak (@deepak262308) June 24, 2023

Lalu Ji is interested in marriage of Rahul Gandhi instead of alliance. 😁😆 https://t.co/S3OwWGIBx0 — Hamid Rather (@hamidrather123) June 23, 2023

Lalu Prasad Yadav returns 😂 https://t.co/9TEMnUQLQ4 — Akshara D M (@Aksharadm6) June 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

This light-hearted moment is winning hearts on the internet!