The cops thought it was the day they would catch hold of a patwari who would take bribes from the villagers. They laid down a solid and foolproof plan. The patwari, on the other hand, went to work per usual. The cops caught hold of the patwari taking a bribe but in a move straight out of a Priyadarshan movie, the official gobbled up the notes.

This incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni. The Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) had received a tip that patwari Gajendra Singh asked for bribes. The incident came to light when Chandan Singh Lodhi from MP’s Barkheda filed a complaint about Singh. Singh asked Lodhi for a bribe for demarcating his grandfather’s land. He has asked him to come to his office to give the bribe.

A seven-member team from the SPE used this as a perfect setting to catch him in the act. Singh received ₹5000 as a bribe but the moment he realized he was set up by the police he stuffed his face with the notes. And that’s not all, he started chewing on those notes. Multiple videos have emerged from the incident.

Singh was escorted by the police to a hospital. In the video, one can see his face swollen with stuffed notes and he is constantly chewing on them. The cops made him sit on a hospital bed but he refused to give up. The medical staff brought a bowl and place it in front of his mouth but to no avail. Singh paid no heed to any request.

According to reports, only a shred of nine ₹500 notes was recovered by the medical staff after constant efforts. Speaking to the media, an official from the SPE team said, “A man from the Barkheda village had complained to us, accusing Gajendra Singh of seeking a bribe. After taking the money, Mr Singh spotted the SPE team and swallowed it. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he is fine.”

Absolutely wild.