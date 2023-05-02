Met Gala 2023 has got everyone talking. From Alia Bhatt‘s look to the debutante cockroach, each celeb who strutted down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was talked about. But this time let’s talk about something that was ignored – The Met Gala Carpet. You would be surprised to know that the carpet was designed by a homegrown Indian brand.

The neutral-coloured Met Gala carpet with swirls of red and blue was woven by artisans from Kerala. Tadao Ando, a Japanese architect, designed the carpet. Kerala-based Neytt by Extraweave took the arduous task of bringing Ando’s vision to reality. It took the local artisans 60 days to make the carpet. They used 58 rolls of carpet. Made using sisal fibres, the carpet was painted by designers in the US.

Take a look at the carpet here.

The luxury design house, spearheaded by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas, is based in Alappuzha. Neytt by Extraweave deals in rugs and carpets. The brand took to their Instagram stories to share this marvellous achievement. Take a look at their stories here.

Truly a sight to behold.

