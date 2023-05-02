The most talked about event in the fashion world is finally here. Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, is held on the first Monday of May. The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, and it is a tribute to the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld.

In line with the theme, celebrities (and many debutantes) dressed to the nines and served some finest looks on the Met Gala carpet. Here’s what our favourite celebs wore to the Met Gala.

1. Alia Bhatt made her debut appearance and she looked like a LITERAL angel. The embroidery on the dress is made with 100,000 pearls and it is designed by Prabal Gurung.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked ethereal in a black Valentino gown.

3. Rihanna definitely knows how to turn heads.

4. In honour of Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat, Choupette, Doja Cat dressed absolutely on theme!

5. Isha Ambani bedazzled the Met Gala in a hand-embellished Prabal Gurung gown. It was embellished with thousands of pearls and crystals.

6. Natasha Poonawalla, the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, is a veteran when it comes to fashion. And Met Gala was just another playground for her.

7. If you thought Doja was the only one who got her feline spirits out, here’s presenting Jared Leto.

8. Apart from Alia, there was one more debutante who almost stole the show. A cockroach.

A cockroach makes its way through the #MetGala carpet.



pic.twitter.com/CHJLsYDIP8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Sadly, its fame was short-lived. RIP.

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

9. Kim Kardashian never misses a mark!

10. Cardi B served a feminine version of Karl Lagerfeld’s uniform.

The Met Gala never disappoints.

