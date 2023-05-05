King Charles III’s coronation ceremony has been the talk of the town for the past couple of weeks. Celebs such as Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie are on the guest list. In fact, the noteworthy Mumbai Dabbawalas have even picked out gifts for King Charles III.

In a video online, the Mumbai Dabbaswalas are seen shopping for Puneri Pagadi (headgear) and Uparne (stoles) for the king.

You can watch the series of videos here.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dabbawalas purchase gifts – Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community – for Britain's King Charles III, ahead of his coronation ceremony on May 6.



They say that they have been sent invitations by British Consulate, British Embassy. pic.twitter.com/88RlOhxidQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

In a short interview clip, Vishnu Kaldoke, Spokesperson for Mumbai Dabbawalas says that two members had been invited to King Charles III’s wedding so it’s an honor for them to present him with these gifts.

Vishnu Kaldoke, Spokesperson for Mumbai Dabbawalas says, "Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi &… pic.twitter.com/tB4a05rQ5F — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

