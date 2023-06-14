A society in Greater Noida has become the topic of discussion on social media after its RWA “requested” its residents to not wear lungis and nighties in common areas.

As reported by The Times Of India, the circular issued by Himsagar Apartment read, “Residents are requested that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to anyone to object to your behaviour. Your children also learn from you. Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nighty, which are home wear.”

While the AOA had requested people verbally, later they decided to put it in writing and issue a circular. It all happened when some women complained about a senior citizen doing yoga wearing a lungi.

This bizarre circular has sparked a lot of debate on social media. While some people applauded the decision, others called it elitist and classist. Many people also said that we have bigger issues to worry about in a residential society such as harassment, theft, water supply and whatnot rather than what people wear.

Actually you are right. This was after residents complained about some people doing yoga in lungi — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) June 14, 2023

Roam in shorts.



In short, simple solutions to complex problems😎 https://t.co/5T0AjGb3B1 — Arunn Bhagavathula చి లిపి (@ArunBee) June 14, 2023

The number of people who are okay with this decision shows how superficial we are. What makes shorts ok and lungis inappropriate? And how much time we have for non-issues because we lack real ones perhaps https://t.co/I5Vb047Bys — Arjun Narayanan (@madraswallah) June 14, 2023

Did they make sherwani or blazer mandatory? — Parikshit Shah (@imparixit) June 14, 2023

Thank God, they didn’t say – Ghar se bahar mat nikalna, aguwaaa ho jaoge aur prashashan jimmedari nahi legi 😂 — Manish Pandey (मनीष पाण्डेय) join2manish.eth (@join2manish) June 14, 2023

Does Freedom of Expression not include Sartorial Expression — Sumit (@Sumitpant0410) June 14, 2023

Yet another instance of RWA acting like a khap panchayat — iDoc (@vivekarora211) June 14, 2023

Don't know.. Now these issues don't amuse me anymore.. We are a society with weird priorities. 🥴 — Jai (@Ved2020king) June 14, 2023

We are, truly, living in strange times.

