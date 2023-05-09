Sonam Kapoor addressed the crowd at the coronation concert of King Charles III. The actress represented India and was introduced as one of Bollywood’s prominent actors. She talked about the commonwealth and introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir in her speech. And while we were expecting a spoken word performance, the speech was also a representation of sorts. But too many people found this representation problematic – given the history of India and the British monarchy.

The internet wasn’t exactly stoked about it.

sonam kapoor's spoken word coronation performance is exactly what we hoped it to be, and whyyy is she talking like that as if its a 5th grade elocution contest 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MICGzB2GzW — tara (@saurnaurr) May 8, 2023

Sonam Kapoor, an Indian, giving a speech at the coronation is so embarrassing — Sanya🦋 (@DIMIN0MBRE) May 9, 2023

Sonam Kapoor has come onto stage. She says "Namaste" and is now giving a speech on the Commonwealth. — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) May 7, 2023

Why did Sonam Kapoor's speech get a standing ovation? Because everyone wanted to leave the room! — Gagan Rayat – Fitness Professional (@igaganrayat) May 8, 2023

It’s ok to attend but there is NOTHING to be proud about giving a speech at the coronation of King Charles of Britain#SonamKapoor #KingCharles#KingCharlesCoronation #Britain — Prakash Shrivastava (@PrakashShriRSS) May 8, 2023

so many big names have declined to be associated with the crown and here is sonam kapoor. slavery will run forever in our blood https://t.co/e48qYZVmBF — shawarma 🍉 (@followkarnare) May 9, 2023

Rest of the World: Abolish Monarchy.

India: Sonam kapoor performed on coronation ceremony. India has finally arrived at World stage. — FreeGaza🇵🇸 (@GaurG97682795) May 9, 2023

Personally, I was disgusted with #SonamKapoor performing at the coronation of a symbolic monarch of an institution whose legacy stands on the exploitation of the third world. What disgusts me, even more, is the decision to send #VicePresident as a representative to the ceremony. — Satyanweshi (@AkashAnuragJha1) May 8, 2023

Some didn’t like the idea of her giving a speech, other didn’t like how it was delivered.