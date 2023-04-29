King Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. To celebrate this event, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle. The Coronation Concert will be a star-studded event. And as per an announcement by the BBC, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is a part of this concert.

The Coronation Concert will feature a Commonwealth virtual choir that will feature choirs and individuals from over 40 Commonwealth countries. And as random as it may sound, this performance will be introduced by Sonam Kapoor who is set to deliver an uplifting spoken word piece.

“I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art. It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy,” said Sonam Kapoor.

The Royal Family – Windsor Castle, venue of the Coronation Concert

The Coronation Concert will be produced, staged, and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC studios. In a bid to bring global music icons and contemporary stars together, the lineup is dotted with artists such as Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, Paloma Faith, and even Winnie the Pooh to state a few.