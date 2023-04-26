Every third day some startup founder shares their daily or morning schedule on Twitter. A piece of no information that doesn’t have a lot of takers. Sadly, today is one of those days. A startup founder took to Twitter to share his morning schedule and it has gone viral. But here’s the catch – the schedule has no mention of any domestic chores and people are calling it out.

Paras Chopra took to Twitter to share his morning schedule. He tweeted, “What does your morning schedule look like? Here’s mine.” Along with the tweet, he shared a picture of his routine that starts at 7 AM and ends at 11 PM. His routine includes looking at the trees, some “deep work”, an episode of Seinfeld, meetings, workouts, and catching up with friends, to state a few.

What does your morning schedule look like?



Here's mine. pic.twitter.com/1o2XH8LISz — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) April 25, 2023

Just one glance at the tweet and you can see that there is no mention whatsoever of any household chore. Be it meal prep, shopping for groceries, chopping vegetables, cleaning, or anything. Let’s ignore the typos in the AM and PM and it still wouldn’t take a genius to pinpoint that the schedule reeks of male privilege.

Women can’t have a similar routine because they are always made to do domestic chores while men just have to handle the office. Most of the time, everything is done for men. They can choose to participate in household chores while women don’t have that choice. Men can afford to have lunch exactly at 1:30 PM every day because they know someone will make it for them, serve it to them, pick up the dishes once they are done, and even clean and put the dishes back in the rack.

Paras' tweet has been viewed over 657K times and it has fetched over 1K likes and many retweets and comments. He later tweeted "Yes, this is a privileged schedule. I know it and am grateful for it" but you cannot help but look at how skewed gender roles actually are. People called out his schedule and shared their thoughts.

Here’s what they had to say.

He forgot to include ‘touch some grass’ at 7pm https://t.co/mr0uzfXeSm — Tant (@spatialoddity_) April 26, 2023

Having Kids will wreck this rosy schedule even if you’ve built your own company. https://t.co/iO5VBodVtG — Suny Sinha (@SinhaSuny) April 26, 2023

How none of these lists have like laundry, cook, make breakfast, etc. https://t.co/IdVDDkhaub — Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) April 26, 2023

This man can time travel at will, is it a wonder that he can also save time that all of us need for doing domestic chores and the like? https://t.co/9lQSihBBgn — Sudipto Basu (he/him) (@pseudibasu) April 26, 2023

Still thinking who is managing his house for him. You need to make bed, clean house. Even if you have the privilege to have all the help, you have to tell them what to make today, what needs to be done, laundry needs to be sorted etc. https://t.co/A1rUYdblqN — seething and growing (@keepsitrustic) April 26, 2023

What about the daily household chores? Who does that for you?!

Dumbfucks like you won't survive a day in your "fasted state" because don't engage in the private sphere (domestic work) and post such shit! https://t.co/OiIUk76wEG — Neha (@NehaRants) April 26, 2023

This urged me to put down my schedule of being a working mom. But I'm running out of space to share it as one image! wonder who does all the 'invisible' work for these dudes? Who orders/buys groceries? who plans everything? for me "What to make for dinner" need 5-10 mins to think https://t.co/fU1xeVfuQe — Savitha Sampath (@Savi_Sampath) April 26, 2023

This and the replies are a sample of what it feels like to be a man. Have lunch at 1.30 without spending a second in the kitchen. https://t.co/syip8dSS2b — Accidental Writer (She/Her) (@accidentlwriter) April 26, 2023

Male privilege is real and this thread is proof.