Art is subjective, sure. But it’s still art, so even if it looks like something you can eat, doesn’t mean you should. Recently, an art student from Seoul National University ate a banana that was roughly worth ₹1 crore at Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art. The exhibit was an installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan. And it’s the “eating” of the installation that has left people questioning too many things.

It all happened, when a student, Noh Huyn-soo went near the exhibit or the banana duct-taped to a museum wall. He unpeeled it and then ate it – this was the entire incident. A video of the ‘incident’ is also doing rounds on the internet and people are almost shocked by the sheer confidence. Oh, and the student went on to paste the banana peel back after he was done eating it.

Noh Huyn-soo was also questioned by the museum in trying to figure out WHY he did it, and he replied that he was hungry. And really, we do get him. Apparently, the museum also replaced the eaten banana with a new one.

“The student told the museum he ate it because he was hungry. It happened suddenly, so no special action was taken. The artist was informed of the incident, but he didn’t have any reaction to it.” Museum spokesperson

The internet is surprisingly understanding.

If “din dahade” had a face, it’d be this student eating the banana.