Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the iconic ‘Utterly Butterly’ Amul Girl mascot, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87. Amul, the Gujarat-based milk cooperative that owns the brand, made this announcement yesterday.

“Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, chairman of daCunha Communications last night (Tuesday) at Mumbai,” said Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The advertising industry veteran changed the way advertising was seen in the country. Ever since the Amul Girl was created in 1966, it became synonymous with a quick wit and commentary on topical issues not only across the country but worldwide.

Sylvester daCunha paved the way for showing how iconic a brand can become with a unique mascot and without a huge budget. He created the mascot with his then-art director Eustace Fernandes at the advertising agency ASP (Advertising Sales and Promotions).

His death has sent shockwaves across the country. Here’s how people expressed their condolences.

Sylvester daCunha- The man behind the iconic Amul girl passed away yesterday. He created the girl in 1967 and she became the sole reason for Amul's great marketing.



My Homage to the utterly creative person🙏🏻#AmulGirl pic.twitter.com/flez3RJGOf — प्रणय:🇮🇳 (@Haanji_Pranay) June 22, 2023

…as the #AmulGirl gently weeps…..



Rest in peace Sylvester DaCunha! A legendary figure of our advertising industry! pic.twitter.com/rcTptTLbi6 — Arijit Mukherji (@ArijitMusic) June 22, 2023

Goodbyes are hard, and this one hits home!

Advertising legend Sylvester da Cunha passed away today. He was the brains behind Amul's "Utterly Butterly Girl," the longest-running advertisement campaign.

Thank you for inspiring advertisers across different eras.#SylvesterDaCunha pic.twitter.com/mD2HhhouBJ — Webboombaa (@webboombaa) June 21, 2023

Saddened by the passing of Amul’s 'UtterlyButterly' campaign creator Sylvester daCunha. He was a good friend of my father & they worked together on the Advertising Club’s magazine “Solus”, for which Dad wrote a pseudonymous column. An era has passed. RIP https://t.co/NvuMPyiLzJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 21, 2023

In respect for one of the towering figures of Indian advertising. 🙏🏽🙏🏽. It was the generation of people like #SylvesterdaCunha who planted the seed of advertising in my mind. He made the industry richer and I am delighted to see his gifted son, Rahul da Cunha, keep the tradition… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2023

T448 Sad to hear about the passing of Sylvester daCunha. His creative genius brought us the iconic Amul girl, a beloved symbol of wit and social commentary. His legacy will continue to inspire and bring smiles to generations. Rest in peace, daCunha. #SylvesterdaCunha #AmulGirl pic.twitter.com/a5L5185SD6 — Subhankar Ghosh (@suvgen) June 21, 2023

Saddened by the demise of Sylvester daCunha ji, the veteran creator behind the iconic 'Amul Girl'.



My condolences to his family members & admirers in this hour of grief: Minister @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/urU9cGYZN1 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) June 22, 2023

Sylvester daCunha’s son, Rahul daCunha, will now be leading the advertising agency that was started by his late father.

ADVERTISEMENT

May his soul rest in peace.

Check Out- We Love The Amul Girl But Who’re The People Behind It? Meet The Creators Of The Genius Ad Mascot