Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the iconic ‘Utterly Butterly’ Amul Girl mascot, passed away on Tuesday. He was 87. Amul, the Gujarat-based milk cooperative that owns the brand, made this announcement yesterday.
“Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, chairman of daCunha Communications last night (Tuesday) at Mumbai,” said Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
The advertising industry veteran changed the way advertising was seen in the country. Ever since the Amul Girl was created in 1966, it became synonymous with a quick wit and commentary on topical issues not only across the country but worldwide.
Sylvester daCunha paved the way for showing how iconic a brand can become with a unique mascot and without a huge budget. He created the mascot with his then-art director Eustace Fernandes at the advertising agency ASP (Advertising Sales and Promotions).
His death has sent shockwaves across the country. Here’s how people expressed their condolences.
Sylvester daCunha’s son, Rahul daCunha, will now be leading the advertising agency that was started by his late father.
May his soul rest in peace.
