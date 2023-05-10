The internet is a weird place – on some days it’s just plain annoying, on other days, people actually get to learn a little. With so many voices on these platforms, we can try and make informed opinions. On the other hand, it also reflects how a number of these voices can be deeply ignorant. A recent post by Harsh Goenka on band-aids is an example.

The RPG Group chairman is quite active on Twitter, and this time he posted something that has the internet divided. Harsh Goenka posted an image of band-aids of different skin colours. But that’s not it – he also captioned the image – “Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense.” This opinion didn’t make sense to a lot of people, given that they found it ignorant.

Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense! pic.twitter.com/HtJOPZTsms — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 9, 2023

The idea of a band-aid is to heal, sure, but it also covers our bruises and scrapes in a way that it looks like nothing happened. That’s quite literally the point of the “nude” colour – so that it camouflages with the skin. But again, we hardly find colours that match all our skin tones. So, seeing band-aids that do that, looks like a step in the right direction. In a way it’s inclusive – because people can actually see their skin tone being represented.

And Harsh Goenka’s dismissal of these facts upset people on Twitter.

May not make sense to you. A product designed for white skin may be fine for you. Some brown people may prefer to match their own color. — Gunjan Bagla (@bagla) May 9, 2023

It actually means a lot to people of color. So please don't just say things without a deeper understanding. You have no idea how much people suffer only because of the color of their skin. — 🇺🇸Kalpana Jaggi🇮🇳 (@kalpanajaggi) May 9, 2023

Well, for me i dont mind a matching bandaid, so that not everyone gets to know about my wound — आश्क़ (@AnushreeRunjhun) May 9, 2023

they surely serve Purpose

some cases you may not want to let others know of small cuts or injuries you have — Vijay (@vkdesi) May 9, 2023

Makes lot of sense as matching skin tone bandages will make them less visible — sunil k r (@sunilkhokale) May 9, 2023

Not all innovations will be useful or necessary for everyone, and different people may have different opinions on what is valuable or not. It's important to consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of an innovation. — SANTOSH KHARAT (@SantoshBKharat) May 10, 2023

some innovations do make sense especially when handling food. Blue is not the colour of any dish so if it goes in one can easily recook and chuck away the one with band aid…. correct??? pic.twitter.com/IOrJjO81S7 — Alex V (@Navvy2065) May 9, 2023

