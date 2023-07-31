The one truth that we don’t embrace about humanity is individualism, and hence, the need to respect others’ choices. A very common example is food choices – to follow vegetarianism or not – where too many times, the debate takes a wrong turn and forgets its original purpose. And a recent incident at IIT Bombay is a clear reminder.

A picture doing rounds on Twitter shows a sign that reads, “Vegetarians only are allowed to sit here.” Reportedly, this sign is from a canteen in IIT Bombay, which raises a number of concerns. This exculsion is problematic because it comes from rooted casteist ideas. Now, these ideas shouldn’t have existed in the first place, but the fact that they still manage to exist in today’s time, is more problematic.

Even though RTIs and mails for hostel GSec shows that there is no institute policy for food segregation, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to designate certain mess areas as "Vegetarians Only" and forcing other students to leave that area.#casteism #Discrimination pic.twitter.com/uFlB4FnHqi — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) July 29, 2023

After an RTI was filed, it was clarified that this was not an institute policy, which meant that the notice was posted by individuals in the institute. The belief that touching non-vegetarian food or sharing spaces with people who consume non-vegetarian food is “impure”, is deeply concerning. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) also condemned the ‘policy’ and removed the posters.

Twitter has a lot to say about the incident.

IITs have become dens of injustice, not halls of ingenuity.



Selecting people on their ability to ace exam questions has tarnished what should have been institutions of critical reasoning.



Shameful — Kiyomizu. Wear. A. Mask. (@1971Kiyomizu) July 29, 2023

[IIT] Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai

Nehru would be embarrassed, if he was alive pic.twitter.com/ZuxprojkvT — Cataleya🛡️ (@catale7a) July 31, 2023

Went to IIT Bombay once, saw a few posters saying certain spaces were for “jain food” only. One table even had a a plate saying reserved for jains lol, it was in one of newer hostel buildings. So called top engineering institutes 🤔 top discriminatory institutes** https://t.co/LBWkWgsCp6 — Aroop Verma (@VermaAroop) July 30, 2023

Reserving sitting spaces based on food preferences is nonsense.



Sad that Students of a Premier Institute are Indulging in this Behavior. https://t.co/609tKLqdQA — Suny Sinha (@SinhaSuny) July 30, 2023

The best and the brightest minds of our country, folks! https://t.co/tYtq1QTFXN — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) July 30, 2023

Segregation based on food is just another way of segregating people based on caste… https://t.co/umVpUEtOmd — C.V.M (@Moviegeek3090) July 31, 2023

For all their claims about non violence etc. vegetarians seem to be quite violent in general. https://t.co/ZOhe6CXDbb — Sumit Chaturvedi (@SumitJournalist) July 29, 2023

Vegetarianism, to stop animal cruelty is one thing. But the segregation, because “touching meat is impure”, is an idea that exists because of casteism. And there’s no justifying that.