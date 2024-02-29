There’s a world of difference between life as it is now and life as it was a century ago. Forget 100 years, the life our parents lived in their prime and the life we’re leading now is not even remotely similar. Our formative years were spent witnessing the Internet transforming life as previous generations had known, with social media becoming an enormous part of our everyday lives.

Today, we live in a time where countries are warring. We’ve lived through a worldwide lockdown, AI seems to be threatening our jobs, inflation is at its peak, and we’re hyper-connected, over-informed, broke, and incredibly lonely with a diminishing attention span. In short, life is calamitous. Then, the older generations come at us and say, we’re lazy, unfaithful, incredibly sad, and whatnot. By ‘us’, we mean the younger working generation somewhere between later millennials and Gen Zs. It’s all too complicated.

But people on X always have somethings to say. They are offering their opinions on why our generation is so unhappy, and it’s food for thought.

i can't afford to live despite working a full time job. https://t.co/CPc661wTLk — dak (@darlenesdom) February 12, 2024

future is bleak, the planet is dying, politicians are fascist genocidal murderers, nothing is affordable, most of us will work until we die, corporations seek to kill art and creativity, the older generations trivialize us, profit is valued above all else, everything is loud. https://t.co/OYXPTl3AHH — 🎬 Depressed Brannan 🎬 🇵🇸 (@JakeBrannan5499) February 11, 2024

capitalism is about to explode our planet that's why https://t.co/s2ftml1NEs — xαт 🍉 (@shroomspie) February 11, 2024

The planet is dying, the government hates us, the animals are leaving, the aliens aren’t contacting us, we might be alone https://t.co/BBO6LbyUgS — mr. sanjida (@MilkyOunces) February 13, 2024

The only answer is social media, as much as it does good as well and we all use it. We’re all miserable https://t.co/s7GK7VRGpd — davina (@davinamarieb) February 10, 2024

Everyone compares themselves too much https://t.co/NHPEEODExp — NADI ☆ (@xoxonadi4) February 9, 2024

No on can afford anything, the planet is dying, the government only cares about protecting the rich and their profits. https://t.co/ZxWSUBa1xL — 𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖈 (@lolsalec) February 13, 2024

The constant use of social media, bombardment with images depicting everyone else is happier , richer, hotter , more talented , more intelligent than us. https://t.co/kWfukH0Zwl — Aphrodite🕊️ (@_tequilatalks) February 9, 2024

There’s a political party here using my religion as their aesthetics but morally acting the exact opposite of what it shud be, making people think that my religion is that bad.



And they’re not stopping but getting more and more supporters each day. https://t.co/pqVleEclJ8 — Syafiq Aizat (@yo_sapit) February 13, 2024

Because we’re all broke. Notice the only happy people are rich people and this economy refuses to allow others to prosper the “normal” way and this generation is creative but way too competitive. https://t.co/20OJZP90R3 — M(idoriya)J (@societysjoker) February 12, 2024

Everyone's experiences and feelings are unique. But I think there are a few factors that can contribute to unhappiness, like the pressure to succeed, comparing ourselves to others on social media, and feeling disconnected in this fast-paced world. — Naija's finest —Id²✨🕊️ (@UnscriptedIdara) February 9, 2024

Lack of self awareness and self love. Seeking external validation on the daily, constantly forced to work to make ends meet… uh what else…. https://t.co/nvjTCDnmOI — Joshua Colón (@joshcolonphoto) February 10, 2024

One thing’s clear, we’re all BROKE AF.