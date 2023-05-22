A 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru after her car got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall on Sunday. Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm on Sunday. This incident is a glaring reminder of the state of the infrastructure in India’s “start-up hub.”
The woman, who hailed from Vijayawada, used to work at Infosys. She had rented a car with her family to visit Bengaluru over the weekend. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and they managed to save five people from the family and the driver. People rushed to the spot to help the rescue team. However, the woman was declared dead at the hospital.
This incident is proof of how the woman died because of civic negligence. The death could have been easily avoided if the authorities made infrastructure that could withstand rain and extreme conditions rather than doing a shoddy job. It could have been anyone at that spot. The incident has left people scarred. Many noted how the cricket pitch was cleared instantly for the RCB vs GT match but citizens were left in this sorry state.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
It truly pains us to think of how much the family has, and is going to suffer.