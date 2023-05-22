A 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru after her car got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall on Sunday. Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm on Sunday. This incident is a glaring reminder of the state of the infrastructure in India’s “start-up hub.”

The woman, who hailed from Vijayawada, used to work at Infosys. She had rented a car with her family to visit Bengaluru over the weekend. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and they managed to save five people from the family and the driver. People rushed to the spot to help the rescue team. However, the woman was declared dead at the hospital.

This incident is proof of how the woman died because of civic negligence. The death could have been easily avoided if the authorities made infrastructure that could withstand rain and extreme conditions rather than doing a shoddy job. It could have been anyone at that spot. The incident has left people scarred. Many noted how the cricket pitch was cleared instantly for the RCB vs GT match but citizens were left in this sorry state.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

At this moment, more than RCB’s loss, Bengaluru should be mourning at this haunting picture.



The young woman didn’t deserve this city’s shit infrastructure. Nobody deserves this. pic.twitter.com/wUSTz15muX — Anubha (@artbyahbuna) May 22, 2023

The haunting picture that encapsulates the repercussions of Bengaluru's inadequate infrastructure is a wake-up call for the city to mourn not just the loss of a cricket match but also the loss of dignity for its residents. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) May 22, 2023

It serves as a powerful reminder that a city's true greatness is not measured solely by its economic achievements but by its ability to provide its residents with a safe and efficient environment. — Anshuman Dewan (@AshDewan22) May 22, 2023

The citizens of Bengaluru deserve decent infrastructure, this photograph should break all our hearts. This young woman deserved better and we failed her pic.twitter.com/z07bwH198n — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 22, 2023

and at same time the cricket ground was cleared within minutes , sad day — Vivek Mishra (@mishraji_vivek) May 22, 2023

What’s up with ‘she pays taxes’. If she did not, this’d be okay? Stop importing the worst American arguments. https://t.co/R1k5lELYuB — Puram (@puram_politics) May 22, 2023

This is could be any of us :(( https://t.co/5mDYu7vwxW — Teens⁷~is seeing Yoongi🥢 (@focuson_BTS07) May 22, 2023

jokes about the condition of traffic and infra in bangalore are no longer just jokes https://t.co/Fwawp2KaGx — disha (@dishahahaa) May 22, 2023

Today I'm thinking only of this young woman – all of 22 – who must have been so terrified in the last hours of her life. City officials should be held accountable https://t.co/AtczNrWjEk — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) May 22, 2023

It truly pains us to think of how much the family has, and is going to suffer.