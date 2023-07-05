The internet has made the world a very small place, so not only do we find and share information, but also personal milestones and well, life. It’s also like a scrapbook to record memories, but the only difference is that it’s a lot more public. And a recent incident is a perfect reminder of how the internet is a shared space even for our personal experiences.

A video that is doing rounds on the internet shows a couple getting engaged in Kedarnath. It shows a woman surprising her boyfriend with a ring outside the Kedarnath temple. She sneaks in a ring and goes down on one knee, which is quite wholesome to look at. However, this video and the proposal has divided the internet.

A number of people think that Kedarnath or any other religious place should not be treated as a spot for proposals. Others think that gadgets, including mobile phones should be banned at such places. There are some other reactions, where people think that the woman should’ve “waited for the man to propose” – it’s as if we’re living in the 19th century.

Lot of hate in comments. Mujhe to bada pyaara laga. Bhagwaan ke saamne hi to fere bhi lete hain. They didn't overdo. Just an expression of love. https://t.co/rwqsImGOWe — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 1, 2023

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the proposal.

Whilst the feminine (which men have a little of as well) selects… she’s not a beggar to get on one knee. If a man wants to marry you, HE will ask. This is so cringe. — Rupali Chadha, M.D.🩺 (@RupaliChadhaMD) July 2, 2023

Not the place. Unnecessary drama. They should be banned from all religious places for life. — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) July 1, 2023

Tiwariji, they are entering into a holy communion, whats wrong in it. kripiya come out of the caveman mentality of yours- Hinduism is the most tolerant, most accommodative religion, if they are doing it inside the sanctum sanctorum its wrong but they are outside.. whats wrong in… — Shachindra Rajavaram శచిన్ద్ర రాజవరం (@rshachindra) July 1, 2023

sweet — Angsuman Chakraborty (@angsuman) July 1, 2023

Very sweet. — Sheetal ✍ शीतल ✍ شیتل (@ssoniisshh1) July 1, 2023

This is totally disrespectful! They can propose, have all rights but not in temple. It’s holy for us. People should just come and pray and stop doing such insta reels and dramas. — Veena (@iamaneev) July 1, 2023

Nothing wrong. Celebrating togetherness, no vulgarity, expressing happiness, Bhagwan as witness, out but in front of temple.



Don't know why people are making it controversial. — Gemini_Speaks 🇮🇳 (@KuleshSahu) July 2, 2023

Lot of hate in comments. Mujhe to bada pyaara laga. Bhagwaan ke saamne hi to fere bhi lete hain. They didn't overdo. Just an expression of love. https://t.co/rwqsImGOWe — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 1, 2023

Society will always have something to say, even on our personal choices. And the internet does not make that easy.