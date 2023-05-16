Zero Shadow Day, as the name suggests, is when shadows vanish, regardless of the object’s position. And, this event took place in Mumbai on May 15, 2023.

Mumbaikars, who witnessed this rare celestial event, took to their social media accounts and shared their pictures and experiences of the occurrence.

Zero Shadow Day #ZSD in Mumbai. It’s a phenomenon which occurs only twice a year. For Mumbai, the days are 15th May and 28th July. July is normally rainy hence 15th May is best for observation. pic.twitter.com/8rl20mC8vb — जय भवानी जय शिवाजी 🇮🇳 (@MaheshGNaik) May 15, 2023

Zero shadow day date 14 /5/2023 pic.twitter.com/Fh9V9RmV2y — NILESH BORATE (@nileshpborate) May 14, 2023

Today ARC Educators team have celebrated #zero_shadow_day at #Mumbai. A zero shadow day is a day on which the #Sun does not cast a shadow of an object at noon, when the sun will be exactly at the zenith position. pic.twitter.com/jEHXwFdTWj — ARC EDUCATORS (@ArcEducators) May 16, 2022

Yesterday, #Mumbai observed a ZERO SHADOW DAY



– when Sun is at 90° angle to the Earth's surface

– shadow completely disappears for few minutes

– occurs twice in a year for places between +23.5° & -23.5° latitude

– Pic – a group playing cricket at Shivaji Park having no shadows. pic.twitter.com/vBxp8QNCuI — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) May 16, 2019

Technically #ZeroShadowDay happens twice a year, for Mumbai 15th May and 28th July. But it is invariably cloudy and rainy in July, so enjoy it now. If you are in North Mumbai (Borivali/Thane/Kalyan…) ZSD is perhaps tomorrow… — Arnab Bhattacharya (@TifrArnab) May 15, 2019

Yes this is true, a ‘Zero Shadow Day’, when vertical objects appear to cast no shadow. This was because the sun was at its zenith, and so the shadow was directly under the object. Not sure about Pune but at 12:17 pm on Tuesday (April 25) this year Bengaluru experienced the same. — Shweta Bose 🦋 (@sweetos_art) May 14, 2023

For the uninitiated, zero shadow day takes place twice a year and the dates are different for different locations. This phenomenon happens when the sun’s declination becomes equal to the latitude of the area.

It’s almost magic, isn’t it?