Zero Shadow Day, as the name suggests, is when shadows vanish, regardless of the object’s position. And, this event took place in Mumbai on May 15, 2023.
Mumbaikars, who witnessed this rare celestial event, took to their social media accounts and shared their pictures and experiences of the occurrence.
For the uninitiated, zero shadow day takes place twice a year and the dates are different for different locations. This phenomenon happens when the sun’s declination becomes equal to the latitude of the area.
It’s almost magic, isn’t it?
