Donald Trump’s return to the White House has social media buzzing, but not just for political reasons. MS Dhoni fans are taking over the internet, tying the former India captain’s iconic jersey number 7 to Trump’s win in a series of hilariously elaborate memes. For Dhoni’s fans, ‘Thala’ isn’t just a nickname, it’s practically a title. And now, with Dhoni’s number somehow making its way into U.S. politics, the memes are flooding in faster than you can say ‘7.’

From fans doing mental gymnastics with dates to those claiming it’s Dhoni’s influence after a casual golf game with Trump last year, #ThalaForAReason is trending for all the best (and funniest) reasons.

One user broke down the U.S. election date like a true numerology whiz. Their post read: “6-11-2024. 6+1+1+2+2+4=16. 1+6=7. Thala for a reason!” alongside a photo of Trump and Dhoni, as if to say the win was destiny. Because apparently, in the world of Dhoni fans, any combination that lands on 7 is proof of his mystical power.

Another fan shared the famous snap of Dhoni and Trump on a golf course, joking, “Just one game with Dhoni and Trump became President again.” For Dhoni fans, it seems, one meetup with their ‘Thala’ is enough to swing even an election. Others joined in with, “We did it, MS!” memes, as if Dhoni and Trump were celebrating the win together.

In a collage that combines patriotism with fandom, one user called meeting Dhoni a “mark of destiny,” suggesting that his influence is undeniable. And considering Dhoni’s uncanny ability to turn up in the most unexpected ways, this theory has fans convinced. Whether it’s about cricket or, apparently, U.S. elections, Dhoni’s presence seems to work wonders.

So while Trump preps for his second stint in office, Dhoni fans are busy enjoying the Thala effect from afar. Because if there’s one thing they believe, it’s that where there’s Dhoni, there’s destiny and a bit of good luck for those who share a golf course with him.