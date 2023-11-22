Songs can be very powerful. And when it comes to Bollywood, the Hindi gaano ka tadka, mixed with inspiring lyrics and some peppy beats, can lift your spirits and raise your hope even when everything seems lost.

Over the years we've found some very inspiring pieces of music from some of our most renowned B-town composers and so, here are 16 of the best motivational hindi songs we've shortlisted for you: 1. If the Chak De India song cannot inspire you, nothing can! 2. The title track from Lakshya is very, very motivating! 3. Impossible is nothing! 4. This Bhaag Milkha Bhaag number makes you want to hit the road and achieve something! 5. This song from Rang De Basanti has a refreshing feel to it. 6. This one is slightly long but with Javed Akhtar's lyrics and Farhan Akhtar's voice, what more do you need to motivate you? 7. Another Motivational Hindi Songs from Chak De India! 8. This one is all about chasing your dreams! 9. Jo bhi ho kal phir aayega… Wise words these! 10. After all, darr ke aage jeet hai! 11. Never give up! 12. Mary Kom is definitely a role model, and songs from her biopic are equally inspiring! 13. Don't back down, don't bow down! 14. Here is an evergreen motivating number! 15. Faith… All it takes! 16. Another masterpiece from Lagaan! Can you think of more? We would love to hear them. Let us know in the comments section!