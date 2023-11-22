Songs can be very powerful. And when it comes to Bollywood, the Hindi gaano ka tadka, mixed with inspiring lyrics and some peppy beats, can lift your spirits and raise your hope even when everything seems lost.

Over the years we’ve found some very inspiring pieces of music from some of our most renowned B-town composers and so, here are 16 of the best motivational hindi songs we’ve shortlisted for you:

1. If the Chak De India song cannot inspire you, nothing can!

bollywood motivational songs

2. The title track from Lakshya is very, very motivating!

bollywood motivational songs

3. Impossible is nothing! – Best Motivational Hindi Songs

bollywood motivational songs

4. This Bhaag Milkha Bhaag number makes you want to hit the road and achieve something! – This is best Hindi motivational songs

bollywood motivational songs

5. This song from Rang De Basanti has a refreshing feel to it.

bollywood motivational songs

6. This one is slightly long but with Javed Akhtar’s lyrics and Farhan Akhtar’s voice, what more do you need to motivate you?

bollywood motivational songs

7. Another Motivational Hindi Songs from Chak De India!

bollywood motivational songs

8. This one is all about chasing your dreams!

bollywood motivational songs

9. Jo bhi ho kal phir aayega… Wise words these!

bollywood motivational songs

10. After all, darr ke aage jeet hai!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

11. Never give up!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

12. Mary Kom is definitely a role model, and songs from her biopic are equally inspiring!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

13. Don’t back down, don’t bow down!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

14. Here is an evergreen motivating number!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

15. Faith… All it takes!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

16. Another masterpiece from Lagaan!

Best Motivational Hindi Songs

Can you think of more? We would love to hear them. Let us know in the comments section!