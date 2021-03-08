There are certain songs that celebrate women, in all their glory, courage, uniqueness, and fierceness. Songs like these:

1. Rupaiyya from Satyamev Jayate

Written by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Ram Sampath, Rupaiyya attacks the concept of dowry. Sona Mohapatra's powerful vocals remind the world, once and for all, that women are not objects to be bought and sold. There's more to their future than just getting married, and they can achieve all they set their heart out to. As the lines go, patwaar banugi, lehron se ladungi, mujhe kya bechega rupaiyya?

2. Aasman Di Pari from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Jyoti Nooran, Aasman Di Pari is a heart-thumping motivational track, pushing women to achieve any dream they set their heart to, and literally, chase the skies.

3. Badal Pe Paon Hain from Chak De! India

Jaideep Sahni gave words to the feeling that every underdog experiences when finally, they're given a chance to prove their worth. Sung by Hema Sardesai, with music by Salim-Sulaiman, Badal Pe Paon Hain captures the excited nervousness and cautious optimism with which we begin a new journey, especially one that we hard to fight long and hard for.

4. Patakha Guddi from Highway

If you're ever feeling low, (looking at you patriarchy), this song by Irshad Kamil and Nooran Sisters can definitely rouse up your spirits. In his usual inimitable style, Rahman has created a magical score that is powerful, yet peaceful. Patakha Guddi, that is actually a form of Sufi song, truly celebrates freedom in a spiritual and empowering manner.

5. Jugni from Queen

The film that is every woman's modern-day fairytale, Queen also gifted us a song that spoke of breaking free from the cages of a patriarchal society. Amit Trivedi, who also composed the track, added just the right mixture of excitement to Anvita Dutt's lyrics, when he sang of becoming your own person, and valuing your self-worth.

6. Main Albeli from Zubeidaa

If men, but not 'all of them', would have their way, women's lives would be stifled in neat, little boxes. But, when Javed Akhtar wrote about a woman owning her identity, he wrote of the identity that a woman creates for herself, society's expectation be damned. A.R. Rahman's music and Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sukhwinder Singh's vocals perfectly complement the lyrics.

7. Hum Toh Bhai Jaise Hain from Veer Zaara

When the world demands that women 'change' and become more 'acceptable' versions of themselves, this song is the perfect answer. The late Madan Mohan created an upbeat, melodious tune that perfectly complemented the sweetness of Lata Mangeshkar's voice when she sang "hum dil ki shehzadi hain, marzi ki malika; sar pe aanchal kyun rakhe, dhalka toh dhalka".

8. Girls Like To Swing from Dil Dhadakne Do

While there are countless songs describing male desires, few seem to focus on women and their desires. That's where Sunidhi Chauhan grooving about girls who own up to their desires comes into the picture. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this track is perfect for a girls' night out, and every other time a woman wants to express what she feels.

9. Mann Ke Manjeere by Shubha Mudgal

Addressing the issues of domestic violence, Shubha Mudgal's Mann Ke Manjeere is not just a brilliant example of what Indipop stood for, but also a battle-cry for all women who finally broke their shackles to chart a new path for themselves.

10. Dhaakad from Dangal

Keeping in tune with the spirit of the film, Dhaakad wasn't a soft melody but rather, a no-holds-barred declaration written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raftaar that proclaimed that the women had arrived. And they intended to win!

11. Masakali from Delhi-6

Sometimes the songs that speak to us are the ones that speak to our innermost desires, pushing us to conquer the world on our own terms. Masakali, that got three brilliant artists together, Prasoon Joshi (lyricist), A. R. Rahman (composer) and Mohit Chauhan (singer), is that song.

12. Kudi Nu Nachne De from Angrezi Medium

No matter what has you feeling down in the dumps, Kudi Nu Nachne De is the perfect pick-me-up. With lyrics by Priya Saraiya and music by Sachin-Jigar, this is a track that symbolizes the joy of being free and supports women marching, or rather, dancing to the beat of their own tunes.

13. Hum Naye Geet Sunayein by VIVA

India's first all-girls pop band gave us the unforgettable Hum Naye Geet Sunayein. It may have released in the early 2000s, but it's a song that is still just as relevant, reminding us to build a new world for ourselves.

14. Bekhauff from Satyamev Jayate

Satyamev Jayate brought light to various societal evils, including the constant increase in rape cases and a system that seems to favor criminals more than the survivors. Written by Svati Chakravarty, Bekhauff speaks of the courage of women, that keeps their spirit alive even in the face of extreme adversities.

Which track is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.