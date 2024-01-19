Death is both saddening and fascinating. We all wonder what happens after we die, but do we ever really learn as much as we can from the information we do have? It’s like they say, your body is a temple, except this temple does some seriously strange things. Using your digestive juices to eat yourself? No problem! Getting an erection when you’re hanged to death? It happens!
Scroll down for some scary facts about death!
1. A human head remains conscious for around 20 seconds after being decapitated.
It’s probably thinking “This is weird”.
2. A body decomposes four times faster in water than on land.
3. Within three days of death, the enzymes from your digestive system begin to digest your body.
Y U DO DIS BODY?!
4. About 153,000 people worldwide die every day.
But around double that number are born everyday. Hello population problem.
5. When a person dies, their sense of hearing is the last to go.
Ear today, gone tomorrow!
6. You can’t die of ‘old age’, only from diseases brought on by age.
7. Men who are hanged get a death erection, known as rigor erectus.
Pretty awkward for the family, I assume.
8. In some cases, bodies develop a corpse wax that can preserve the remains for years.
They must have had SUCH oily skin.
9. Forensic scientists can tell how long it has been since death by looking at the species of insect on the body.
These CID guys are crazy.
10. The skin around the finger and toenails dries and contracts after death, making it look as though they have grown.
11. Dead bodies swell up like balloons after about four days, due to the release of gases and liquids.
Is that why they float in water?
12. The Zoroastrian Parsi community in India offers its dead to vultures rather than burying/burning them.
This has Prometheus written all over it.
13. The Turritopsis Dohrnii jellyfish is officially known as the only immortal creature in the world. It lives forever.
They’ll probably take over the world one day.
14. More than 7000 people die annually due to the doctor’s bad handwriting.
15. Left-handed people die 3 years earlier than right-handed people.
Sorry lefties 🙁
