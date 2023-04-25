The internet can be a dark and dismal place. There’s obviously a lot of straight up horrible content on here, but there’s also stuff that’s just plain weird and oddly creepy.

Here’s a list of these websites that range from odd animations that are slightly weird to supremely strange websites documenting how many suicides happen from a certain bridge. The human mind is a curious thing however, so you’ll probably find these kind of interesting.

This website has mp3 transcriptions of passengers screaming and panicking moments before their planes crash. It’s pretty dark stuff, to say the least.

Listening to that clock tick is just morbid.

This is one of those sites that just exists for the sake of existing. There’s a strange, unexplained black worm that follows your mouse and starts raving if you move too fast. It’s weird and off-putting.

This Korean comic translated to English is pretty scary, especially considering it’s kind of interactive.

This online store specialises in sex stuff to do with Christianity. You can get some Holy Lube or a Virgin Mary Dildo. Equal parts creepy and hilarious (and controversial).

As long as you have a steady hand with your mouse, everything should be alright in this maze game I was more than a little apprehensive about.

This site is more gross than creepy. You upload pictures of poop and the good people of the internet rate it based on how angry or charming it looks (I think). You can finally know what your poo has been trying to tell you!

The Skyway Bridge in Florida is the fourth most suicide active bridge in USA. This website actively keeps count of these death, which is creepy considering it’s basically a dedicated suicide follower.

This website offers a whole host of studies, papers and scientific reasons that argue that we might be living in some sort of computer simulation a la The Matrix. Just reading this stuff makes you lose touch with reality.

This website contains some kind of confused long text elaborating on how a single day is made up of 4 days and that children should kill adults who don’t believe this basic truth. It is based on Gene Ray’s personal model of reality and is pretty strange, to say the least.

The stories on here are the stuff of legend, and a lot of them are even believed to be true. Remember the Russian Sleep Experiment? It appeared here first. Check it out if you haven’t, it’ll do it’s job.

This website shows you just how little our lives really mean in the bigger scheme. You can see the births and deaths around the world in green and red dots, constantlhy blinking. Makes you face your own mortality.

This website tells you you can do anything here, without ever really specifying what it is. It’s funny and creepy at the same time. “The unattainable is unknown at Zombocom!”

This isn't just of famous inmates, but is continuously updated to include the words of those about to be executed. Pretty sad and terrifying.

The site claims the Earth will be destroyed by catastrophies and only loving and believing people who have their 4th heart chakra opened will be able to transvibrate to a higher dimension. Basically it’s got a bunch of crazy stuff on there.