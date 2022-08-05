I think we can all safely agree that the internet is the breeding ground for a ton of really strange, awful stuff, and most of the conversations happening on it are not that great in nature. However, there are parts of the internet that are still fascinating. Like these websites that have solutions to the most basic problems, and entertainment like you have never experienced before. A person named Amy Pechacek made a list of 20 such websites, here we look at some of them.

1. This would sort out so much of the office work.

3. Jot Form



This site has over 10,00 free online form templates for whatever you want.https://t.co/GuDOgFirUF pic.twitter.com/YjHenvYAI1 — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

2. How is this even real?

4. Drive & Listen



Listen to local radio stations while virtually driving through cities around the world.https://t.co/IxDOUrDkHV pic.twitter.com/TiNL86WRpV — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

3. Crazy.

6. The Colors of Motion



It shows the color palette of your favorite movies.https://t.co/sWzoNZ8jZQ pic.twitter.com/9DTD4GNSO6 — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

4. This really has everything.

7. Tiny Wow



This site has free tools for pretty much anything you need to do online. https://t.co/zLkn3ONO9w pic.twitter.com/NP1sevYrZB — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

5. It seems like a Paris kind of a day.

8. City Walks



Walking tour of cities around the world.



Is very enjoyable to have on in the background.https://t.co/vBcTvxpesf pic.twitter.com/8Yibkgq1pe — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

6. Can tell you stuff about "math, science and life". I mean, what else do you want?!

9. WolframAlpha



Uses AI to answer complex questions in math, science, and life.https://t.co/GSXe8BUy2q pic.twitter.com/16PY946Vtz — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

7. Again, how is this real?!

10. McBroken



This is not a joke.



This website tracks which McDonald’s ice cream machines are broken worldwide.https://t.co/I4e981KhyD pic.twitter.com/inwR6UhmQl — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

8. In case your window view does not feel that amazing anymore.

11. WindowSwap



Views from different windows all across the world.



Pretty cool if you ask me.https://t.co/EsXcVlyYUw pic.twitter.com/iPQvWGiSWr — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

9. Personally, very interested in this one.

12. Scale of the Universe 2



This will allow you to explore the size and scale of things in the universe.https://t.co/HT11uLWjPh pic.twitter.com/QM94LKXX6O — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

10. For sentimental people with fragile hearts (me).

17. Does the dog die?



This site warns you of distressing scenes in films, games, shows, books etc.https://t.co/duWXUozOUO pic.twitter.com/9UVjAQiVNd — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

You can check out the complete list of 20 websites on Amy's tweet, here.

It feels illegal to know about these 20 websites: — Amy Pechacek (@pechacek_amy) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, this is how people reacted to her wonderful finds.

This might be the most valuable tweet I have come across. Well done @pechacek_amy #AllOrNothingArsenal https://t.co/GIOWIwM7nk — Gustav (Goose) Van Vuuren (@_thegooster) August 5, 2022

Good resource includes both useful and fun sites. https://t.co/nEqOC53qrs — Terence Craig - #blacklivesmatter (@terencecraig) August 5, 2022

I felt like I knew fun websites till I opened this thread 🔥🔥😇 https://t.co/Thc1odIhzi — Jesse King (@Jez_Nnolim) August 5, 2022

Good stuff!