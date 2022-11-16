A baby girl born in Tondo, Manila, is considered the eight billionth baby in the world. Recently, the United Nations Population Division announced that the world population will cross eight billion people on November 15.

Vinice Mabansang was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila at 1:29 AM (local time). Following her birth, the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development posted pictures of the baby and the mother on their Facebook page.

“The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan, Tondo as the symbolic 8 billionth baby from the Philippines,” read the post. The symbolic eight billionth baby was welcomed by the hospital staff and by the representatives from the Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development.

The United Nations Population Fund also tweeted about the eight billionth baby and the global milestone.

8⃣ billion hopes

8⃣ billion dreams

8⃣ billion possibilities



Our planet is now home to 8⃣ billion people.



— UNFPA (@UNFPA) November 15, 2022

According to UN estimates, only eight countries – the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania – will contribute to more than half of the population growth by 2050.