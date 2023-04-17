Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut last night when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His debut comes almost 10 years after his father, Sachin Tendulkar, played his final match for MI in 2013.
But that’s not the only coincidence this father-son duo shared in the IPL. In 2009, when Sachin Tendulkar bowled his first over for MI against KKR, he gave up five runs. Fast forward to 2023 and Arjun followed suit. Last night, when he was handed the ball he also went for five runs against KKR in the first over. Talk about following his father’s footsteps.
This coincidence did not go unnoticed on social media. People started talking about it. Here’s what they had to say about that and also about Arjun’s debut.
Arjun Tendulkar joined MI in 2021 but he never got the chance to make it to the field. This time the 23-year-old is making his debut by replacing Rohit Sharma who is missing this edition of the IPL.
Arjun has played T20, List A, and FC matches. He has 12, 8, and 9 wickets to his name in the three formats consecutively.