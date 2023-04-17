Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut last night when he played for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His debut comes almost 10 years after his father, Sachin Tendulkar, played his final match for MI in 2013.

But that's not the only coincidence this father-son duo shared in the IPL. In 2009, when Sachin Tendulkar bowled his first over for MI against KKR, he gave up five runs. Fast forward to 2023 and Arjun followed suit. Last night, when he was handed the ball he also went for five runs against KKR in the first over. Talk about following his father's footsteps.

This coincidence did not go unnoticed on social media. People started talking about it. Here’s what they had to say about that and also about Arjun’s debut.

Sachin Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2009



Arjun Tendulkar's first over in IPL: went for 5 runs for MI against KKR in April 2023 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 16, 2023

Sachin tendulkar’s speed in that over: 98 101 100 102 97 85

Arjun Tendulkar’s speed today: 128 127 129 122 125 122 — Wahaj (@wahajchoudhry) April 16, 2023

A bouncer, ball in the air & a LBW appeal. Arjun Tendulkar had a very good first over for Mumbai.#MIvKKR | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D7npgqVPSJ — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar bowled really well today! The first over in particular was impressive! Onwards and upwards from here! 👍🏻👍🏻 — Tulasi Pavan (@tulasipavan) April 16, 2023

That's a good first over from Arjun Tendulkar 👏🏻 #MIvKKR — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 16, 2023

When Arjun Tendulkar bowled his first delivery for Mumbai Indians ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/JPPzQOchBD — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 16, 2023

1.Sachin Tendulkar gave Rohit Sharma the Test Debut Cap at Wankhede in 2013.



2.Rohit Sharma gave Arjun Tendulkar the Mumbai Indians Debut Cap at Wankhede in 2023.



Just how fast the night changes ! pic.twitter.com/KkM4UfdrKX — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@Hydrogen_45) April 16, 2023

The long-awaited occasion is finally here 🧢 congratulations #ArjunTendulkar 🙌🏻 proud moment for the master @sachin_rt 🤗❤️ @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/PoHgFa8KGB — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 16, 2023

Congratulations to Arjun Tendulkar on his debut match today! Best of luck to him as he steps onto the field, showcasing his skills and carving his own path. 🙌#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/0QmkrrD40H — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar joined MI in 2021 but he never got the chance to make it to the field. This time the 23-year-old is making his debut by replacing Rohit Sharma who is missing this edition of the IPL.

Arjun has played T20, List A, and FC matches. He has 12, 8, and 9 wickets to his name in the three formats consecutively.