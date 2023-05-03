The Indian Premier League (IPL) season is going on, and naturally, fans are quite excited about the tournament. So far, six teams have won the winning titles in the IPL since 2008, and three franchises, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Capitals, are still struggling for their respective victories in the game. While fans are waiting for those days to come soon, they don’t stop being devoted to their favourite teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore. Source: IPL

Speaking of which, a Swiggy rider has been quite dedicated to the Virat Kohli-led RCB. So much so that he has covered his bike with stickers of Kohli and his team. A video of the rider has going viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @pulkit5Dx, shared the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which the delivery valet can be seen flaunting his love for RCB on his vehicle.

Source: Twitter

The man, who is recording the video, can be heard saying, “Bike toh aapne badi sahi bana rakhi hai yaar…RCB ki jersey bana rakha hai isko.” “Bahot bade fan lagte ho aap RCB ke…ABD (AB de Villiers) ka bhi sticker laga rakha hai.” To which, the rider replies, “ABD mujhe bahot achche lagte hain. Iss saal woh IPL mein nahin hain, main unhe miss kar raha hoon.”

Source: Twitter

Then, the camera pans towards a sticker of Virat Kohli holding his bat. The rider adds, “Fan hoon main RCB ka…Virat sir ka..(unke) cover drive mujhe bahot achche lagte hain.”

Source: Twitter

The delivery valet then points towards the back of the bike that features Kohli, and the text over his picture reads, “Jald hi.”

What a dedication, man!