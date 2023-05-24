We had numerous national cricket team captains in the past. However, there are just a handful who made a home in our hearts with their sheer talent. And, one of them is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

From his quick thinking on the pitch to his excellent batting, he has been stealing matches with his amazing performances through the last two decades.

This time, he apparently stalled the game as a part of a strategy to let a bowler from his team play.

On May 23, 2023, during the Qualifier 1 showdown against Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni seemed to stall the match for four minutes, as he got involved in a debate with the on-field officials, just so Matheesha Pathirana could become eligible to bowl again.

That’s a theory anyway.

The former captain wanted Matheesha Pathirana to bowl in the 16th over. However, the officials told him that he wasn’t eligible because he has been off the field longer than he was on it.

He then engaged in a prolonged banter with the umpires, along with his other teammates.

Credits: Gulf News

While some netizens praised him for his bold and strategic move, others criticized him. Here are some comments:

MS Dhoni Intentionally wasted time so that pathirana can bowl even though being off the field for certain period of time..



No wonder why they were banned 🚫#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/2pkzAnA42a — Cric8ly 🏏 (@MR_Alpha_21) May 23, 2023

They took an unscheduled strategic timeout and stopped play for 4 minutes. Is it allowed to take break without a valid reason. This shows Dhoni has been treated above the game. All the commentators subtle and muted on that. Bizzare — sumanth (@sumanthcalling) May 23, 2023

This is me completely guessing what happened there, but I get the feeling Dhoni decided to wait for the required minutes for Pathirana to bowl, instead of using up another over elsewhere. With the trade-off that CSK will face a fielder penalty in the end.



Again, complete guess. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 23, 2023

Some people might say this is against the spirit of the game. Maybe. I'm sure Dhoni will ask Pathirana to be more careful going forward and this is unlikely to happen again.

But I think it was a good strategic trade off that they did and I don't mind it. ✌️ — Logical Idiot (@logical_idiot_) May 24, 2023

CSK 2 overs behind after waiting for Pathirana to bowl. Proper gamble from Dhoni here with one fielder short in those two overs. #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 23, 2023

If you think mankading is against the spirit, then you must be absolutely howling at Dhoni wasting time arguing with the umpires until Pathirana could bowl the 16th over, since he'd been off the field for some minutes. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) May 23, 2023

Captain Cool does it again! 🏆🔥 #Dhoni, the undisputed master of the game, leads his team to a glorious victory, securing a spot in the tournament finals! His strategic brilliance, unwavering determination,the true champion of the pitch. 🏏💪 #CSKvsGT #CricketLegends #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MVVCaN2z8q — Rohit Singh (@rohitbond07) May 23, 2023

Pathirana was out of the field for more than 9 minutes and came suddenly to bowl. Here the rule is that Pathirana should present atleast 9 minutes on the field to bowl his over but what Dhoni was chatting with umpires??

This isn't acceptable at all. pic.twitter.com/NML3LikBc3 — Priyansh (@priyansh_45) May 23, 2023

So Dhoni Stopped the game until Pathirana became eligible to bowl again.. Bizarre 🤣 #IPL2023 #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/qSjSwrfYTW — MaahiWay (@Soham9907) May 23, 2023

Well, only Dhoni can confirm or deny this and we know what he is going to do.