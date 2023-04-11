Rinku Singh has now become a household name following the phenomenal skills he displayed in the ballpark for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sunday’s IPL match. Recently, the cricketer has received praise from everyone, including Shah Rukh Khan. Now a snippet of Nitish Rana crediting Rinku Singh for his performance has gone viral on social media.
Kolkata Knight Riders shared an image which contained a portion of the post-match interaction the captain had with the media after their nail-biting matching with Gujarat Titans (GT). The KKR captain was all praises for Rinku Singh.
Here’s what he said.
Here’s the full excerpt of what Nitish Rana had to say about Rinku Singh:
Credit goes to Rinku Singh. The two points we have from this game are thanks to him. People asked me why Rinku Singh doesn’t get a bigger role, and always plays a small role. I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role. Last match he played a different role, and he did it well. To be honest, if I was batting and needed 30 off one over, the thought of having the belief would be there, but in your heart you know what you’re capable of. I don’t have words for him.
Rinku Singh was always an underdog for KKR at the IPL. He proved his prowess when he hit 6, 6, 6, and 6 in the final over and that led KKR to win against GT.
Here’s what other cricketers had to say about Rinku Singh‘s performance.
Truly a hero in the making.
