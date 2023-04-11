Rinku Singh has now become a household name following the phenomenal skills he displayed in the ballpark for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sunday’s IPL match. Recently, the cricketer has received praise from everyone, including Shah Rukh Khan. Now a snippet of Nitish Rana crediting Rinku Singh for his performance has gone viral on social media.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared an image which contained a portion of the post-match interaction the captain had with the media after their nail-biting matching with Gujarat Titans (GT). The KKR captain was all praises for Rinku Singh.

Here’s what he said.

Here’s the full excerpt of what Nitish Rana had to say about Rinku Singh:

Credit goes to Rinku Singh. The two points we have from this game are thanks to him. People asked me why Rinku Singh doesn’t get a bigger role, and always plays a small role. I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role. Last match he played a different role, and he did it well. To be honest, if I was batting and needed 30 off one over, the thought of having the belief would be there, but in your heart you know what you’re capable of. I don’t have words for him.

Rinku Singh was always an underdog for KKR at the IPL. He proved his prowess when he hit 6, 6, 6, and 6 in the final over and that led KKR to win against GT.

Here’s what other cricketers had to say about Rinku Singh‘s performance.

Rinku Singh, Pooran & Stoinis…!



The @IPL is ❤️‍🔥 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 11, 2023

6 to win the match – Dhoni

6, 6 to win the match – Tewatia

6, 6, 6 , 6, 6 to win the match – ONLY RINKU SINGH! — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity.



Unbelievable innings, Rinku! 👏

And tough luck Yash, one to learn from. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2023

A match that went down to the wire & continued shifting momentum.



One felt Rashid’s

hat-trick was a game-changer but Rinku’s power-hitting was something special. Enjoyed the last few moments. This amazing game continues to teach us that it’s not over till it’s over.#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/m8k05ZGcNS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2023

Thank you sir for your kind words. But in all honesty, this is Rinku’s world and we are all living in it 😅💜 https://t.co/9MgHOrcbhI — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) April 9, 2023

Truly a hero in the making.