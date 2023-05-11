For our nation, cricket matches are like a celebration, so people always keep that energy intact. And so, fans are always truly honest about the love and admiration for their favourite players. The kind of impact MS Dhoni has left on people, and the game is one example – and it is well-deserving. But this also means that we often miss out on acknowledging or appreciating other players. And something, that Ravindra Jadeja said recently is a reminder of that.

After CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals yesterday, the team is closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder, Jadeja, delivered a stunning performance to win the Player of the Match award. When asked about batting higher, the player meekly replied that fans keep chanting “Mahi, Mahi” when he bats at 7. And when he bats higher, people wait for him to leave.

“Jab main neeche jaata hoon log Mahi bhai ke naam se chilate hain. Jab main aage jaunga toh wo out hone ka wait karenge. [I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out.]” Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja also added that he’s happy as long as the team wins. And while his response was deeply humble, it does say a lot about the pressure that the game has to offer. As fans, or audiences, we can always try and be better to the players – while acknowledging their efforts.

Winning hearts, for sure.