Who said you can't find love on the internet? Because this couple's 'sliding into the DMs' story is basically defining love for our generation.

This happily married couple - Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda met on Instagram and rest is history. After Sharath messaged Sundeep, they had two virtual dates at the same restaurant chain on opposite coasts, how adorable! One week later, they had a 10-day date in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento, and they just knew it was meant to be.

As the couple celebrates their one year wedding anniversary, we can't help but look back at their beautiful Sikh wedding.

Happy Anniversary - a significant monumental moment in one's life I never imagined having the opportunity to personally celebrate with someone. That all changed the moment Sharath found me on Instagram. People say & i agree, it goes by quickly. The amount of time spent with Sharath within one year doesn't seem like enough. When we're apart even for a short amount of time, I wonder what he's doing. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine feeling this way about a person, and yet, here I am sharing this with you.

- Sundeep Dosanjh

It was important to Sharath and I to celebrate our marriage by having a traditional Sikh ceremony and Coorg ceremony. We knew there would be dissenters. But, we’ve both been treated differently, taunted, bullied, excluded and picked on our whole lives. We’ve literally been fighting for acceptance since the day we were born, fighting to survive and be treated the same as our peers.

- Sundeep Dosanjh

Shot by Kam Reh Photography, their wedding ceremony was truly straight out of a fairytale.

BRB, planning the perfect wedding.