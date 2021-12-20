Some things are worth a collective celebration, where we partake in others' happiness and wins. One such moment was when Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange got married recently and became Telangana's first gay couple to say their 'I dos.'

The couple had announced their wedding in October this year and although the Indian law doesn't recognize same-sex marriages, the two decided to seal the deal with a 'promising ceremony.' It was conducted by Sophia David, a mutual friend of the couple who's from Hyderabad an also, part of the LGBTQ community.

Back when they had announced their wedding, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had gone ahead and congratulated Supriyo and Abhay on Twitter as well. In fact, many netizens were excited for the couple and were celebrating on their behalf.

We hope to live in a world with no closets.

- Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange for The New Indian Express

Supriyo is a Bengali, and is a hospitality professional in Hyderabad and Abhay is a Punjabi, and is an IT professional. They met via a dating app eight years ago. And finally realized they wanted to spend their lives together in 2021.

We're so, so happy for the newly married couple!