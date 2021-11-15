Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's restaurant has been accused of homophobia by an LGBTQIA+ group YesWeExistIndia. The group posted about one of Kohli's restaurants, One8.commune in Pune, only allowing cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women.

The post also alleges that other branches of the restaurant follow similar policies.

The group has also called out Zomato and said that the company had not agreed to partner with restaurants that discriminated against people of LGBTQIA+ communities.

The post is now trending on social media with people asking Kohli for an answer.

what teh actual fuck. even if he doesn’t know this personally yet, IF, then also he should have known. also the quotes are finding this as an excuse cheering him for this, its so disgusting https://t.co/elqQtfTpVG — zau. (taylor’s version)🧣 (@starsksk) November 15, 2021

yes because we all sexually perform in front of the public before ordering food. discrimination bro. https://t.co/mcw2cQHr5F — Khushi Sharma (@khxshx) November 15, 2021

Iam not sure if Virat has anything to do with this. Call out the management https://t.co/XkfMWOLlSF — Varun (@wizardrincewind) November 15, 2021

King of Cis-Het am I surprised no 😂😂😂 https://t.co/re7T7vbSAS — Quietus and I am jealous, so (@alyoshaaaaa) November 15, 2021

Some of the quotes and replies are disgusting. https://t.co/Rc0PX29n7a — tired.🏹 (@artemiscrockfan) November 15, 2021

Disappointed 😕👎 Not my captain https://t.co/SNDcDJcydq — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) November 15, 2021

Disgusting behavior on his part. https://t.co/usIXASt51C — Liv J (@LivJ1405) November 15, 2021

i don't understand why would a restaurant make policies to actively bar lgbt people. don't they want more customers??? https://t.co/bPWmecSAxj — Milibitxh 🇮🇳🇧🇩🇵🇸 (@milibitxh) November 15, 2021

Of course, every time there is a topic on LGBTQIA+ rights, some Desi men always crawl out to pester the civilised world with 'opinions', none of which you'll find here today, cos f*** them!

But here's the full post, check it out.

Kohli has previously come out in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, at the time of publishing this article, the Indian captain hadn't responded to the allegations.