Children in convent schools are practising Christmas carols, offices are starting secret Santa, and people are applying for leave for the last week of the year. Because ’tis the season. The last one though is an unrealistic wish and the leave might not be granted. And I have a *bag* full of such unrealistic things I want for Christmas which are probably not gonna come true.

So, let’s begin, shall we? *hey, Siri! Play Jingle Bell Rocks*

1. A stable mental health and my anxiety and overthinking to stop

Amazon Studios Please GIF by Amazon Prime Video - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. A non-toxic partner, or maybe a better taste in men? 👀

Reflect Kamala Harris GIF by The Democrats - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Happiness 🫠

Tyler Labine Please GIF by HULU - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Relatives to stop asking “shaadi kab kar rahi?”

Comicstaan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Relatives to stop asking aage ka kya socha hai?”

In short, relatives to stop being nosy 🙏

Angry Keep Quiet GIF by Applause Social - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. A 3-day weekend

Schitts Creek Yes GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. 15 hours of sleep every day

I mean, who wants to leave their cosy bed in winter anyway?

Time For Bed Sleeping GIF by Bluey - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. To not be tired all the time

Schitts Creek Girl GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. My grandma to come and tell me we are rich

Cue: Princess Diary

10. Sit beneath a Christman tree wearing matching PJs with someone

unrealistic things i want for christmas
Pinterest

11. A family gathering without quarrels

Santa be like –

Sorry Season 2 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. My boss to grant my leave

Puss In Boots Please GIF by Laff - Find & Share on GIPHY

Still hoping for Santa to see this list 🥺

Check Out | 22 Christmas Movies To Get You In The Mood For The Most Magical Time Of The Year