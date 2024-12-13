AP Dhillon is the man of the moment, and it’s not hard to see why. The Indo-Canadian rapper, who went from a small-town boy in Punjab to an international icon, has managed to capture hearts across the globe. Whether it’s his chart-topping hits like Brown Munde, a legendary Coachella performance, or his docu-series First of a Kind that gives fans a peek into his life, Dhillon is rewriting the playbook for desi success stories.

But this past weekend, he added another unforgettable moment to his already stellar career. During a power-packed Mumbai performance, he paused to dedicate his hit song With You to Malaika Arora, calling her his “childhood crush.” The internet, predictably, went wild, and we couldn’t help but admire how effortlessly he blends global stardom with genuine moments of connection.

Beyond the music and the viral moments, AP Dhillon also knows how to live it up. With luxury cars, sprawling mansions, and a net worth of Rs 83 crore, the Punjabi superstar is giving us major goals. Let’s take a closer look at how this Brown Munde is turning dreams into reality.

A Luxurious Pad In British Columbia

AP Dhillon’s primary residence is a lavish mansion located at 3300 Ravenwood Road, Colwood, British Columbia. While he keeps his personal life low-key, his Instagram gives us occasional glimpses of the sleek interiors. And that’s not all, he also owns a property in Punjab because home is where the heart is, right?

A Fleet Of Cars Worth Drooling Over

If there’s one thing Dhillon loves apart from music, it’s luxury cars. His garage boasts a jaw-dropping collection, including a Rs 3.30 crore Mercedes-Benz, a BMW worth Rs 2.60 crore, and a Land Rover Range Rover Velar worth Rs 72 lakh. Certified motorhead vibes, anyone?

Songs, Endorsements & A Whole Lotta Cash

Dhillon charges a cool Rs 10 lakh per song, which explains why he’s got such a massive bank balance. He’s also endorsed brands like boAt Lifestyle in the past, adding even more zeros to his paycheck. During his Brownprint India Tour, ticket prices ranged from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, proving that fans are more than willing to pay top dollar to see him live.

Rs 83 Crore And Counting

With multiple income streams, from music fees to brand collaborations and real estate investments, AP Dhillon’s reported net worth is a staggering Rs 83 crore. And honestly, we’re not surprised. He’s the definition of “work hard, party harder.”

AP Dhillon’s story is proof that dreams do come true, especially when you mix talent, vision, and a dash of swagger. Whether it’s serenading Malaika or smashing guitars at Coachella, the Brown Munde hitmaker continues to inspire millions while living his best life.