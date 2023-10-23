Moving out is a right of passage that everyone needs to experience in life. It’s a huge character development move and you’ll definitely come out the other end as a person who has undergone immense personal growth. But that doesn’t mean a lack of downsides or uncomfortable moments. You do miss home, you do miss your family (no matter how much they get on your nerves), and so there is a sense of longing you feel at times.

Credit: The Quint

Well, these Tweets where desi Gen Zs have shared how they feel about visiting home after they’ve moved out is a stark reminder that adulting is such a complicated process; We really do deserve to give ourselves more grace in life!

A tweet by @nona_uppal a writer, and author sparked the debate and has received some really interesting responses.

gen Z who have moved out of their houses and visit back every once in a while…how does it feel? happy? depressing? regressing back to a version of yourself you dislike? really looking to feel seen here… — Nona Uppal (@nona_uppal) October 22, 2023

While some people have expressed the feeling of missing home, others have talked about how visiting home only feels good for the first few days.

appreciative of how easy life is when you live at home + makes me love my relatives more https://t.co/Lhfd8inwQt — A (@wtfananya) October 22, 2023

goodbyes are never easy. https://t.co/SwO8s36eeb — Hardeep Singh Mehra (@iamhasime) October 23, 2023

My home is the most comfy place for me. Lmao. https://t.co/h1HfU5X7HX — Angrywoman (Her highness Dramakhor) (@SinhaSaumya7) October 23, 2023

All three combined for me https://t.co/3e3iAEJ1s0 — rojjot.eth (@rojjot) October 23, 2023

for the first 2 days it is usually surreal. the place feels so familiar yet you always find something new in your own "home". on the 3rd or 4th day you are reminded of why you left in the first place https://t.co/LISx2nTEt8 — Nida Sabiha (@nidasabiha) October 22, 2023

Nice for the first two days then suffocating and depressing https://t.co/iJePuEWgNn — 🍀 (@rizmattaz) October 22, 2023

I think it’s 3 days of enjoying the lack of responsibilities and then being terribly miserable that you’re back to the same environment you always wanted to leave — k (@lattesupremacy) October 22, 2023

Happy for 3 days max with some amazing home cooked food and slowly it gets depressing that I start counting my days and book my return tickets if I haven't. — MZZZL (@ZammilZz) October 22, 2023

never be home. So it feels like you’re stuck in the middle hanging like that. Other than that I realised, you just miss comfort and familiarity of home and good food. Sleeping in your bed is the thing I look forward to. Also, it aches my heart when I see something new come up — divya (@abbeyaaar) October 23, 2023

I'm literally home rn and I think it always feels like a break where I have no responsibilities and I just kinda miss having the people I grew up with around me. I just miss the past ig — some guy ™️ (@tardy_grade) October 22, 2023

both have pros and cons — textrovert (@textrovert007) October 23, 2023

What do you think about this? How do you feel when you visit home?