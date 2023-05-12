Our society often conditions us into thinking that living or not living with our parents indirectly means loving or not loving them. We’re made to believe that caring for them automatically means that we have to stay with them, under the same roof. When in fact, moving out of their house, or staying with them is a personal choice. And a Twitter user’s question has people sharing their choices and stories.

Shubh asked people on Twitter if they agree that moving out in early twenties helps. The Twitter user questioned, if this does offer an environment that is more independent. The idea that we’re abandoning are ageing parents, when we choose to move out, is not only restricting, but also toxic. So making choices in life leads to unnecessary amounts of guilt, and everything that we do for ourselves feels selfish. When it’s not.

how many of you agree to this opinion that you should move out from your parents' house in your early 20s if you want to grow without restriction??? — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 8, 2023

People answered this based on their experiences – which is actually helpful.

It's not always about breaking free from restrictions. Some people have toxic households despite having full freedom it's more of a choice to live a life being mentally healthy and grow without trauma. — 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@harshitaagain) May 9, 2023

I agree with the idea of moving out but not to evade restrictions, but to learn to deal with life issues by yourself. Make your own mistakes and learn from them. — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) May 8, 2023

Disagreed.

So our parents spent all the precious years of their lives in bringing us up and when we grow up, we choose to leave them. So wrong.

They're the most precious gift from God, how can we ever wish to move out? 🙁 — Plke | 🇵🇸 (@plkeeee) May 8, 2023

Couldn't agree more 💯

I love my parents but living with them in these times where I am supposed to be uncomfortable and grow my own is not a good idea. — Aditi Agrawal (@adiisbuilding) May 8, 2023

Agreed! Had a different story tho. Pre-pandemic, I live away from home. During lockdown, I moved back with fam for 3 years. I realized I absorbed their energy & mindset in short time.



Imagine growing up with 20+ yrs of influence! They really shape you without even realizing it. — Thea Mercs (@thea_mercs) May 9, 2023

Personal Opinion: Leave the comfort of your parent's house as soon as you finish your education. It frees them to do their own things. It also allows you to grow and learn things that you can't with the parental cushion(Not an excuse to just abandon them). — Nishant Rawat (@rawnish) May 8, 2023

Parents (Excluding a few toxic and conservative) will definitely support you when you go out and explore and learn things All by Yourself. They'll be happy too. Moving away from them is not equal to abandoning them. — Reon Sylvester DCunha (@Riosylvestria98) May 10, 2023

We have a responsibility towards our parents. We are not like westerners who would leave parents house and let them manage everything in their old age. — BERLIN (@geminiwayfarer) May 9, 2023

As someone who’s living right now, highly recommended to move out. A) You’ll become independent B) Less arguements, the disagreements in the house is insane C) They always wanna know what you’re upto — aleaaaaaa (@aliya_aleah) May 8, 2023

I agree, but we should not get totally away from parents, we should continue to visit parents on the weekend or after 2 weeks.

It's equally good for them and for us too — Ashawin Balode (@AshArmy11) May 9, 2023

Try to enjoy and embrace their company always coz sadly nothing is permanent.. — Asif (@ASIFCR75) May 8, 2023

Disagree.. you can grow with parents as well — 🌞 (@somyyaaahehe) May 9, 2023

Moved out when I was 18.5.

Still the best decision.



More than the restriction thing, it helps one grow as an individual 👍 https://t.co/sY9JFOosqV — Eric (@RaghaavMD) May 9, 2023

It's been six months since I left home for my career. Still miss my hometown everyday when I see sunset 🌇. https://t.co/NmoPPSGsus pic.twitter.com/6vGN56lf4j — Ponio (⁠o⁠_⁠O⁠) (@HarsHLife_) May 9, 2023

I think this is very important. You miss out on lot if growth If you don’t move out. I was a bit late & I still regret. https://t.co/xRU9FnaQnH — Don Pablo (@BhokalTweet) May 8, 2023

While it is a personal choice, and there might not be one right answer, being made to feel less for moving out is wrong on a lot of grounds.