Imagine stepping into a world where history and opulence blend into one. That’s exactly what you get when you take a virtual tour (or even better, a real one) through the ancestral haveli of Isha Ambani’s in-laws, the Piramal family.

Nestled in the quaint town of Bagar in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, this isn’t just any haveli, it’s a palace with roots stretching back to India’s early 20th-century industrial boom, all thanks to Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia, the family’s original business visionary.

First, let’s talk about the backstory because it’s as grand as the property itself. Seth Piramal, the founding figure of the Piramal empire, journeyed from Bagar to Mumbai with just Rs 50 in his pocket, setting up the textile business that ultimately shaped the Piramal legacy.

Now, the family hasn’t just kept its wealth; they’ve also given back, donating over 500 bighas of land to build schools, hospitals, and colleges in Bagar. So while they’re business royalty, they’re also community heroes.

Fast forward to today, and the Piramal Haveli stands as a heritage hotel, thanks to Neemrana Hotels, which has a knack for transforming India’s grand but forgotten relics into hospitality experiences. This haveli isn’t your standard heritage property; it’s a curated art piece.

Imagine towering courtyards with walls hand-painted with whimsical frescoes of everything from angels and airplanes to deities cruising in motorcars, a reflection of a time when India was on the cusp of modernization. The entrance gate, built to welcome Maharajas traveling on elephants, is a jaw-dropping feature that brings a slice of royal charm to guests.

And if you think this kind of splendor is off-limits, think again. A stay at the Piramal Haveli is surprisingly accessible: for just Rs 5,625 (plus taxes), you can book the Heritage Comfort Twin Room for two. The charm of staying in a property this grand without needing to be a corporate tycoon or a Bollywood star is pretty tempting, right?

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s lavish 2018 wedding was the talk of the town, with gifts that left everyone awestruck, including the now-famous Gulita mansion in Mumbai’s Worli, worth a staggering Rs 500 crore. Yet, the ancestral haveli in Rajasthan brings an entirely different kind of wealth, one woven into history, art, and a deep-rooted family legacy.

So, while Isha and Anand now live in a Mumbai mansion that’s pretty much a modern marvel, this haveli represents something uniquely Indian, a bridge between our cultural heritage and the contemporary luxury we all dream of.

Next time you’re planning a getaway, skip the five-star hotels and give this piece of history a try, after all, it’s not every day you get to live like a modern-day Maharaja, even if just for a night!